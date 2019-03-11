Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Flaunts Cleavage In Saucy Instagram Video

Camille Kostek knows that she’s hot and is not afraid of strutting her stuff. The blonde bombshell has been in the game for a long time and is no stranger to naysayers and those who want to bring her down. Kostek took to Instagram during the early hours of Monday morning to show off why she is quickly becoming one of the most coveted models in the world.

In her latest video, the 27-year-old model wore a very revealing outfit. While it is unclear whether the piece of clothing was a bra, a bikini, or a bustier, the nude-colored top left very little to the imagination. The top had a scalloped cut-out detail which exposed her cleavage and sun-kissed skin.

Kostek wore her blonde tresses in a side path. Her golden curls cascaded down her face and framed her pretty face. She emphasized her delicate facial features with a bold brow, eye pencil, and strong lip color. The only visible accessory the Sports Illustrated model wore was a gold chain with an oval pendant. All in all, she looked exquisite.

The social media influencer took a video of herself as she posed in the mirror. She played with her hair, looked directly at the camera, and pouted as she admired herself in the mirror. She captioned the image “#loveyourself” and it seems as if Kostek regularly practices what she preaches.

The past week has been particularly difficult for Kostek, who is New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend. Per The Daily Caller, Kostek and Gronkowski have been enjoying their off-season time on vacation. The Sports Illustrated model has been sharing photos of their escapades and posting sexy pics in revealing attire.

However, some mean trolls reared their ugly heads on her social media page. They told the bikini model that she needed to see a doctor to check out her “violin hips” while another had the audacity to comment that Kostek had the “largest hip bones I’ve ever seen.”

The former New England Patriots cheerleader slammed back at the body shamers who dared to criticize her figure. She posted an Instagram Story and called out the cyberbullies for trying to make her feel ashamed about her looks. She rightly called them “small-minded.”

She recently posted an International Women’s Day message to “all of my powerful girl gang reading this behind their screens” where she encouraged her Instagram followers.