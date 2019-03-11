‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson Surprises Fans At Opening Weekend Screenings

The Oscar winner casually visited a theater and posed for photos with surprised fans.

Marvel Studios’ latest big-screen venture, Captain Marvel, is setting the standard at the box office and winning hearts everywhere. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the film has shattered box office expectations in its opening weekend, and has gone on to have one of the biggest first weekends of all time.

The story about a super-powered woman who discovers her true purpose amidst two warring alien nations is the story of Captain Marvel. But how this new hero ties into the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is the biggest reveal of the film. With so many fans flocking to theaters to satisfy their curiosity, as well as to support the first leading female superhero of the MCU, star Brie Larson had to reward them with something more than an entertaining film.

So the Oscar-winning actress got dressed in a Captain Marvel-themed velour tracksuit, and took to surprising audiences at a movie theater in Clifton, New Jersey. The spotting was first reported by North Jersey, however, social media quickly became flooded with fans sharing their selfies with the Marvel Studios star. While Larson visited an actual screening of Captain Marvel to thank fans for their love and support, many bystanders were also treated to the star’s appearance.

#CaptainMarvel herself, @brielarson, popped in to a few theaters on Saturday night to surprise fans on opening weekend! #HigherFurtherFaster pic.twitter.com/3hToHKTois — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 10, 2019

Larson not only thanked fans watching her movie, but she also went on to serve concessions behind the counter, indulge in countless photo opportunities with fans of all ages, and looked like she was actually enjoying herself.

Annette Bening and Brie Larson speak onstage during the ‘Captain Marvel’ NY Special Screening at Henry R. Luce Auditorium at Brookfield Place on March 6, 2019 in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Captain Marvel may go on to break box office records before all the numbers are in, and the film is also performing well, critically. This is despite the overwhelming attempts to sabotage Captain Marvel’s fan perception through the review aggregating site, Rotten Tomatoes, as The Inquisitr covered recently. Larson’s appearance at a theater in a New Jersey city is furthering the studios’ and the film’s attempt to garner fan attention in a positive light, as Marvel is known to do.

The concept of surprise visits and fan events is really another way to show fan appreciation by stars. An Entertainment Tonight Canada report saw how Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised audiences during screenings of produced film, Fighting With My Family. Stars of comic book movies understand the need to engage fans even more, given that comic book movie adaptations exist only due to such high demand by those very fans. Many comic book film stars go out of their way to respond to requests from ill fans on social media, as Screen Rant detailed, or by simply paying regular visit to hospitals to visit ailing fans. Larson’s appearance is just another way to show such fan appreciation in an unexpected and amazing way.

Honestly the fact that Brie Larson went to the theaters just to surprise fans on opening weekend speaks volume. She didn’t have to do this at all but she did. Also her smile with the girls. Again this is why rep is extremely important. Nothing but respect for my Captain Marvel ???? pic.twitter.com/2EO6e9a6Nf — Syd the Squid ???? (@starksheda) March 10, 2019

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters.