‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: John Tells Leo The Truth, Haley Is Arrested

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, March 11, 2019, reveal that the week will start off with a ton of drama.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives viewers will see John Black (Drake Hogestyn) spill the beans to Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) about his paternity.

That’s right, John is going to tell Leo that he’s his biological father, at least according to his mother, Diana. Longtime fans will remember that John and Diana had a romantic relationship decades ago, back when John still believed himself to be Roman Brady due to Stefano DiMera’s brainwashing. Diana is now claiming that John is her son Leo’s father, and he seems to believe her.

Meanwhile, Diana will be busy with her own big plans. She’ll plot to murder John’s wife, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), by sending Marlena a box of sweet treats filled with poison.

When Marlena bites into one of the treats, she will pass out on the floor of her office, and seemingly die, as the weekly preview for the soap has her meeting up with her late friend, Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), who tells her that her soul has left her body and that she can’t go back.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers will also see Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) use Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) to figure out where Haley is hiding. As fans will remember JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) shared the secret of Haley’s illegal immigrant status with his father in confidence.

However, with some coercing from Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), Jack used that knowledge to take down Haley’s sister, Melinda Trask, during a live televised mayoral debate. Jack then swooped in to take Trask’s empty spot as candidate for mayor of Salem, where he is now running against Abe Carver (James Reynolds).

In the latest #DAYS, Claire discovers Haley is staying with Tripp!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/yxXmKLDPFb — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 9, 2019

Haley’s secret has now forced her to be on the run, and she is currently staying with Tripp and Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) in the loft. However, Claire being the jealous and selfish person that she is, decides to get rid of Haley from Tripp’s life by calling the police and revealing Haley’s whereabouts.

The police will come to arrest Haley, and Claire will play innocent the entire time. However, fans know that Claire is guilty of much worse things, such as lighting the fire that nearly killed Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) at the cabin.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.