‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview: Murder & A Big Return

The brand new Days of Our Lives weekly preview reveals that there will be a murder in Salem and a big return for fans to enjoy.

According to the latest Days of Our Lives weekly preview posted on the soap opera’s official Twitter account, Diana is going to try, and possibly succeed, at killing Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) this week.

The video teaser reveals that Diana will inject poison into some sweet treats for Marlena to eat in hopes of getting Doc out of the way so that she can have her husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), all to herself.

Diana’s evil plan could turn deadly for Marlena, who will eat the poisoned snack that was left in her office at the hospital. It’s revealed that Marlena may die and that when she crosses over she’ll meet up with her old friend, Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). Marlena will be thrilled to see Tony again, but she’ll be concerned when he tells her that she is dead, her soul has left her body, and that she can not go back.

John will seemingly find Marlena passed out after eating the poisoned food, and since she’s already at the hospital it seems fair to say she will likely be saved in time.

To come between John and Marlena, Diana carries out a deadly plan. Watch Days of our Lives, weekdays on NBC. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/mmKFF7dEH7 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 8, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Thaao Penghlis’ Tony DiMera isn’t the only character that fans will see back in Salem. The show is also bringing back Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

In the latest #DAYS, Marlena confronts John about Leo.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/0GAwseIywi — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 7, 2019

While Nicole has been presumed dead since the warehouse fire in Memphis, it seems that she got out of the fire alive and has been making her way back to Salem ever since.

Zucker will make her re-appearance as Nicole on April 25, and fans are thrilled to be getting the actress back in the mix as they’ve lost so many beloved characters recently such as Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi) and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn).

Nicole’s return will likely shake up a lot of Days of Our Lives characters, including her former love, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), who has only recently started to move on from Nicole’s death and develop feelings for Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey), who is currently in a romantic relationship with his brother, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder).

It seems that Eric will have some big choices ahead of him when Nicole returns to Salem. Will he choose the history he shares with Nicole or the future he could have with Sarah?

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.