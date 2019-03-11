‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Two Familiar Faces May Be Returning To Salem

Days of our Lives comings and goings reveal that fans may soon have two very familiar faces back in Salem.

According to She Knows Soaps, fans can expect to see Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) return to Days of our Lives in the very near future. As many viewers already know, Nicole was last seen in Memphis when she was seemingly killed in a warehouse fire.

The character of Nicole has been a fan favorite for years, and viewers were devastated when it was revealed that Zucker was leaving the NBC soap opera. However, despite being killed off, Nicole will be back.

The outlet reports that Nicole will make her re-entrance back into Salem on April 25, and she will completely shock everyone who has believed her to be dead for months now.

Nicole’s death sent the love of her life, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) into a spiral. He was so upset that he threw all of his energy into getting custody of her daughter, Holly Jonas, and was helped by Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfry), who he later developed feelings for, despite her romantic connection to his brother, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder).

With Nicole back in Salem it seems Eric will have a really big choice. Does he rekindle his relationship with the love of his life, or explore his newfound feelings for Sarah?

Meanwhile, there have been rumors that young actor Griffin Kunitz may be returning to Days of our Lives in the role of Johnny DiMera. As fans will remember, Johnny is the son of Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and EJ DiMera.

The little boy has not been seen on the show in years after Sami moved him and his siblings out of Salem following EJ’s death. However, last year it was revealed that EJ was still alive, and Sami whisked him away to get treatment at a hospital overseas.

Months later, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) left Salem to go help Sami deal with some issues she was facing with Johnny. Meanwhile, Griffin Kunitz has been seen on the Days of our Lives set, and fans are wondering if Johnny will be returning to Salem for some reason, possibly to stay with Rafe whom he has been so close to in the past, or even be under the care of his older brother, Will Horton (Chandler Massey).

Days of our Lives fans can see all of the drama go down when the soap airs weekday afternoons on NBC.