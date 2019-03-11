Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why She Will Never Return To ‘RHOA’

For years, Kim Zolciak-Biermann has gone back and forth about leaving the Real Housewives of Atlanta for good. However, this time around, she insists she’s completely done and no amount of money could persuade her to make yet another return to the popular reality show.

According to Hollywood Life, Kim Zolciak-Biermann has personally confirmed her stance on the rumors about her possibly returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta. She’s making it clear it’s just not worth the money. In fact, she insinuated that Bravo doesn’t “have enough money” to afford her.

“Nope. Never. [They] don’t have enough money.”

Although money is always a factor where business is concerned, Kim Zolciak-Biermann went on to reveal the RHOA problems are far bigger than money. According to Kim, negativity is a very big problem for her and she claimed to often be bombarded by negativity due to the intense production environment with her co-stars.

“No, it’s just so much negativity. I can’t,” she added. “It’s a lot of negativity. I prefer to stay in the positive lane of things. I learned my lesson. I don’t know what I was thinking going back.”

“They just end up so negative and if it’s not combative and people aren’t arguing,” Kim continued. “I guess these people don’t think [the audience is] going to watch. I don’t know. I like filming with my family [on Don’t Be Tardy]. It’s a dream and I’ll just stick to that. I mean seriously, it’s a lot.”

So, why did Kim return to the show after leaving the first time? The reality star believed things had improved but after returning she quickly learned that wasn’t the case.

The latest news follows a string of reports about Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s ongoing opposition with her RHOA co-stars. From scandals and rumors, to allegations of racial slurs and other offensive language, Kim has found herself at the center of controversy following heated arguments with multiple co-stars.

In fact, some of the statements have ruffled so many fans, the reality star previously raised speculation about the possibility of she and her husband, Kroy, being racist.

Although Kim has gone on record to defend herself repeatedly, some people are still not convinced. But now Kim is reportedly done with her castmates and is done defending herself. She’s had it. Right now, Bravo has yet to reveal who Kim’s replacement would be. Kim Zolciak-Biermann will still appear on her RHOA spinoff Don’t Be Tardy, as she and her daughters continue to build their cosmetic company.