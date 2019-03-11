Sofia Richie Rides In Style In Latest Instagram Photo

Sofia Richie is showing off her latest ride in her new social media photograph, and her followers can’t get enough of the cool picture.

On Sunday night, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself in a customized pink automobile that resembled a large golf cart. However, the vehicle was completely redone to add some flavor.

The vehicle is baby pink, with matching pink rims on the tires. It boasts two rows of seating, which seem to have a wicker lining. It also sports a pink and white canopy over it and no doors.

Sofia is seen sitting in the cart wearing a pair of light colored jeans, a white shirt, and an oversize black coat. she has her blonde hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands, which fall down her back and around her shoulders.

The model, who is the daughter of music icon, Lionel Richie, also sports a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, dark lashes, and a nude lip color.

Richie does not smile for the photograph, but instead gives a sultry stare into the camera as she sits alone in the vehicle’s passenger seat. She doesn’t reveal anything about the vehicle, or where she is to give fans a clue.

However, many fans believed she may be with her boyfriend, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie has been dodging comments about her relationship with Scott, and their 15-year age gap.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Richie is getting tired of the mean comments, but that she has been choosing to ignore the social media trolls who love to point out the age gap and make jokes about it on her Instagram posts.

“Sofia has always been mature for her age. Her older sister Nicole really had a hand in helping raise her, so she’s always grown up around adults. Although she’d prefer to not be trolled for dating someone so much older, she clearly doesn’t care what others think as it’s not affecting her relationship,” an insider told the outlet, revealing that Richie often simply ignores the hateful comments.

The haters often accuse Richie of trying to look like Disick’s former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, which the sources claims is not true.

“Sofia has always thought Kourtney was beautiful, however, she’s not trying to copy or imitate her style or look whatsoever,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie by following her on Instagram.