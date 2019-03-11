How ‘Riverdale’ Will Honor Luke Perry In Remaining Episodes

Each and every future episode of Riverdale will honor Luke Perry following his recent passing by being dedicated to the memory of the late actor, Popsugar reports. Immediately following his death in March, Riverdale dedicated its next episode to Perry, who played the character Fred Andrews on the show. But now Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the show’s creator and executive producer, has announced that indeed all future episodes will be dedicated to Perry.

Aguirre-Sacasa expressed the sentiment in a recent tweet, which featured a photo of the cast in front of a Riverdale High School emblem.

“Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days,” he said, referring to an old photo, which was also posted. “With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best — helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run.”

The tweet closes with a broken hear emoji, plus an unbroken heart and a trophy.

Fans of Perry and of Riverdale were quick to respond on social media, with many responding to the tweet with their own reactions, many of which were gifs and videos pulled from the show itself. Many Twitter users expressed condolences to the cast and production crew and even encouraged the entire team to take the time they needed to work through Perry’s death before feeling pressured to resume a normal shooting schedule.

Aguirre-Sacasa wasn’t the only one affiliated with the hit show to express heartfelt thoughts following Perry’s untimely passing. The show’s executive producers, Warner Brothers Television, and The CW in a joint statement expressed a similar sentiment.

“Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness,” the statement read.

Additionally, production of the show temporarily halted for a time after Perry’s death.

As can be expected, a number of cast members and others close to the show have also taken to social media since Perry’s passing to pay tribute to the actor and express their grief at his loss.

Cast member Lili Reinhart expressed herself through poetry and Cole Sprouse shared heart-felt insights into what it was like to know and work with “an incredibly passionate, well-loved person.”