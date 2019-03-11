NBA Rumors: Derrick Rose Could Sign $6-8 Million Contract In 2019 Free Agency, Says ‘ESPN’ Analyst

Will Derrick Rose leave the Timberwolves next summer?

After being hit by multiple injuries, Derrick Rose has shown a massive decline with his performance in the 2017-18 NBA season, making most people believe that he’s already near the end of his NBA career. However, when he signed a veteran minimum deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves last summer, the former MVP grabbed the opportunity to prove his doubters wrong and show that he still has a lot left in his tank.

As of now, Derrick Rose is one of the Timberwolves’ most reliable contributors on the offensive end of the floor. This season, the 30-year-old point guard is averaging 18.3 points and 4.4 assists on 48.3 percent shooting from the field, and 37.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc. With his current performance, Bobby Marks of ESPN said on Twitter that Rose should be a “priority” for NBA teams who are eyeing to boost their second unit. Marks expects Rose to sign a contract in the range of $6-8 million when he becomes an unrestricted free agent next July.

“Didn’t think we could say this before the season starts but Derrick Rose should be a priority for teams (and Minny) looking for bench help when FA starts in July. Rose has accepted his role as a 6th man. Certainly could see him in that mid level range (6-8M).”

It’s definitely not surprising for Derrick Rose to receive plenty of interest in the 2019 NBA free agency. It may no longer be possible for Rose to return to his MVP form, but he could still help a team contend for the NBA championship. Aside from his ability to lead the second unit, Rose could still step up in crucial situations. This is proven by their 135-130 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday, where Rose finished with 29 points, three rebounds, three assists, and one steal on 56.5 percent shooting from the field.

Heading into the overtime without their main man Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves interim head coach Ryan Saunders asked Derrick Rose if he could exceed his limit in playing time and lead the team. Rose didn’t think twice before granting Saunder’s request and helped the Timberwolves secure a win.

“In the heat of the game, you have to try to find a way to scratch one out,” Rose said, according to Minneapolis Star Tribune.

With the things he brings to the team on and off the court, Timberwolves’ fans would surely love to have Derrick Rose back on their roster for another season. However, if the Timberwolves won’t give him a decent offer, Rose is expected to entertain offers from other NBA teams when he hits the free agency market next July.