Olivia Wilde Celebrates Her Birthday With Cupcakes At SXSW

The actor is at the festival to promote her new movie, 'Booksmart.'

Today in Austin, Texas, at the SXSW Festival, the cast of actor Olivia Wilde’s new movie, Booksmart, surprised her with cupcakes for her birthday.

The Daily Mail says that Wilde was shocked when she stopped by the Vision Council 3-Day Eye Health event and #TwitterHouse with her fiance, comedian, Jason Sudeikis. The former House star looked stylish for her 35th birthday in a red blouse and fitted trousers, accented by an assortment of rings.

The cast of the soon to be released film sang to Wilde after presenting her with gold balloons and an assortment of tasty cupcakes. Booksmart stars Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, and is Wilde’s directorial debut.

The new movie is about two academically gifted students who decide to live a little and “cut loose” the day before their high school graduation. Wilde said she wanted to make a movie in the tradition of Clueless, The Breakfast Club, Dazed and Confused and Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

“These are movies that shaped me, and they helped me get through life, and they inspired me.”

Wilde is a busy lady lately, as according to Women’s Wear Daily, she has started hosting a podcast for Harper’s Bazaar called, “Dare I Say.”

The podcast will have a political tone with guests from Planned Parenthood to discuss the future of Roe v. Wade for its first episode.

“This is the podcast we need right now. The revolution can’t happen now without understanding of the past. I’ve personally learned the most from listening to smart women speak to one another. We reach another level of wisdom when we compare our experience with others.”

Harper’s Bazaar and Hearst Publications decided to get into the world of podcasts because it’s a booming market with more than 70 million regular monthly podcast listeners. The publisher believes that the podcast will promote the magazine and its content, and vice versa.

Olivia Fleming, senior digital features editor of Harper’s Bazaar says that with “Dare I Say” and Olivia Wilde, they are hoping to give their readers a voice.

“For avid podcast listeners who might be unfamiliar with Bazaar’s commitment to amplifying women’s voices, this is our chance to reach an entirely new audience.”

Fleming says that the idea of a podcast has been in the works for some time, but they were looking for the right host and content to try and compete with podcasts by The New York Times and NPR.