Kourtney Kardashian Spends The Weekend At The Beach With Her Kids

Kourtney Kardashian seemed to get away from the hustle and bustle of life in L.A. this weekend by taking her kids to the beach to spend some time outside in nature.

According to The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account over the weekend to share some sweet snapshots of her two youngest children, Penelope and Reign, as they had a great time on the beach.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star seemingly spent the weekend at the beach with her kids as she shared photos of the children playing in the sand in their night clothes on Sunday morning.

Penelope was seen sporting a white robe as she stands in the sand with the waves crashing in behind her, and the blue sky, complete with fluffy clouds making it the perfect beach setting.

Reign is seen siting in the sand as he buries his action figures on the beach whearing some blue and white shorts and a white t-shirt. His long hair falls over his shoulders and covers his face as he gives a peace sign to the camera.

Kourtney used Instagram to document her trip, string with her sunset drive on The Pacific Coast Highway. The group seemingly headed to Malibu for their mini beach trip, and seemed to bring along Khloe Kardashian and her daughter, True, as well.

Khloe took to her own social media account to share a photo of her daughter wearing a pink skirt, red sweater, and red heart-shaped sunglasses as she smiled while siting and playing in the sand.

The outlet reveals that Kourtney Kardashian and her sister, Khloe, have been spending a lot of time together since Khloe’s messy split with baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, last month.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. The couple ended their relationship and Khloe’s been leaning on her sisters ever since.

Directly following the split, Khloe and all of her sisters headed to Palm Springs for a girls trip, where they got dressed up in sexy outfits and took photos together.

This time around it seemed to be just Kourtney, Khloe, and their kids as they snapped photos and videos of their large breakfast spread and a roaring fire to keep them warm at night.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her famous family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this month.