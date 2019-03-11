Rita Ora Flaunts Deep Cleavage In Plunging Red Jumpsuit On Instagram

Rita Ora has been turning up the heat on Instagram all week long. The gorgeous 28-year-old singer has just wrapped up the first leg of her “Phoenix World Tour” with an adrenaline-pumping concert in Perth, Australia, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The “Hot Right Now” hitmaker has now taken her Phoenix album on an Asian tour, which debuted on March 10 in the Philippines. On Sunday night, Ora rocked the stage of Manilla’s New Frontier Theater on what was her first performance in a series of four concerts, and she let her fans know all about it with some sizzling snaps posted to her Instagram page.

Earlier today, the stunning singer and actress took to the popular social media platform to share a collection of no less than 10 incredible photographs taken during this night’s concert. In the caption, Ora thanked her audience for their warm welcome and made sure to tag her photographer, Blair Brown, who also documented her Australian tour with sensational snapshots posted to Instagram all throughout the week.

In her latest Instagram photos, the “Shine Ya Light” songstress let her light shine through by donning a fabulous outfit in a vibrant red color. For her performance in Manilla, Ora chose a very different look from the skimpy white shorts and crop top that she wore on the Metro City stage in Perth. Tonight’s performance saw her go up on stage in a jaw-dropping red jumpsuit, complete with a cinched waist and a plunging neckline.

Ora showed off her head-turning outfit by posing backstage for the first two photos. The blonde bombshell flaunted her pert cleavage in the very revealing attire, which boasted a keyhole top that put her busty assets on full display.

Over the bright-red jumpsuit, Ora wore a long sheer jacket in the same color, which reached all the way down to her ankles. The splendid garb had an airy feel to it and lent her outfit a robe-like vibe.

Ora topped off her look with a flawless cat-eye makeup and a slash of blood-red lipstick, which further accentuated the vivid color of her attire.

The singer teamed up her jumpsuit with comfy white ankle boots, which allowed her to move freely on stage. And, judging by the rest of the photos, she didn’t hesitate to put them to good use. The following snapshots in the extensive collection showed Ora owning the stage as she put on a very energetic, fast-paced performance. The artist even busted some crazy dance moves, flaunting her enviable figure in a lot of sexy poses.

At one point, Ora took off her long, delicate jacket to offer a better look at her cut-out top. As she flaunted her stuff on stage, the tiny garment gave an ample view of her décolletage, perfectly showcasing her buxom curves.

The “Only Want You” singer wore her long, platinum blonde tresses in a relaxed hairstyle, letting her locks run down her shoulders in a cascade of loose waves. Ora added some glitz to her outfit with a pair of delicate gold necklaces, one of which sported a large pendant with her initials.

The sizzling snaps received a lot of attention from Ora’s 14.6 million Instagram followers, garnering more than 335,000 likes and 1,760 comments.

“Looking hot red,” wrote one of her fans, adding a red heart emoji to their message.

“Slaying it as always. Keep it up,” commented another person, ending their post with a winking face emoji.