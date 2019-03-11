‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Leaves Little To Imagination In See-Through Lingerie

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas is showing off her famous figure on social media, and her fans are going wild.

On Sunday night, Lindsey Pelas took to her Instagram account to share a sexy photo of herself rocking some see-through lingerie.

In the photograph, Lindsey is seen sporing a one-piece ensemble made from red lace material. The lingerie is extremely low cut, and showcases Pelas’ ample cleavage. The sheer material also allows her followers to see through the outfit to get a glimpse of her flat tummy.

Lindsey sports a red hat in the photo, and poses in a seductive way with her hands over her head to touch a white wall that she leans against in the sexy snapshot. The model looks away from the camera in the photo, but gives a sultry stare off into the distance.

Pelas has her long, blonde hair worn down and styled in loose curls that fall down her back and cascade over her shoulder and around her bosom. She sports a deep tan all over her body. The model also dons a full face of makeup in the picture, which includes a bronzed glow, dark eyebrows, full lashes, earth tone eye shadow, highlighter on her forehead and chin, pink blush on her cheeks, and a pink gloss on her lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsey Pelas is known for being a Playboy model who loves to share sexy photos of herself online. However, she’s much more than that.

Lindsey has appeared in multiple films such as, The Trouble, Love ‘N’ Oven, Englishman in L.A.: The Movie, and Extraction. She has also been seen in TV shows, such as Shadow Zone.

Pelas also hosts her very own podcast titled Eyes Up Here, which she has revealed in the past she allowed her social media followers to name. On the podcast Lindsey speaks out about an array of issues, tells her own stories and experiences, and speaks with guests.

Of course, she still is a social media sensation, and with that comes all of the attention that fans would think she would get. The Daily Star reports that the attention includs having A-list celebrities send her private messages online in hopes of hooking up.

“Really famous A-listers that have messaged me. I would be too afraid to namedrop them. You can’t give it all away. And if I name and shame, no one else will DM me again,” Lindsey Pelas previously revealed.