NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To LA Lakers Deal Still Possible, Lonzo Ball As Main Trade Chip, Per ‘Heavy’

Can the Lakers beat the Celtics' offer for Anthony Davis?

The failed acquisition of New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis before the February NBA trade deadline greatly affected the Los Angeles Lakers’ performance in the 2018-19 NBA season. Despite having LeBron James back on their roster, the Lakers are unable to consistently win games and as of now, they are set to miss the Western Conference Playoffs for the sixth consecutive year. When the season is over, the Lakers are expected to resume their trade negotiation with the Pelicans involving Davis.

The Lakers will have strong competition in their pursuit of Anthony Davis in the 2019 NBA offseason as the Boston Celtics will finally be allowed to join the bidding. Having Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and a plethora of future first-round picks, the Celtics are believed to be the team that can offer the best trade package to the Pelicans. However, according to an NBA source who spoke to Brandon “Scoop” Robinson of Heavy, the Pelicans may consider trading Davis to Los Angeles if the Lakers use former No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball as the main trade chip.

“Internally, Pels are still interested in Lakers offer. But would love for Lonzo [Ball] to be a part of it. They feel he could thrive alongside [Jrue] Holiday. Fine with Kuzma/Ingram and think they could win with that roster next year.”

The Pelicans believe that the roster consisting of Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Kyle Kuzma have the chance of making a huge impact in the 2019-20 NBA season. Despite their inconsistencies on both ends of the floor, Ball, Ingram, and Kuzma have shown lots of superstar potentials this season. Moving out of the shadow of LeBron James and the drama in Los Angeles could speed up their development into legitimate NBA superstars in the league. Though they play the same position, Ball won’t have a hard time sharing the court with Holiday as the latter has already proven his capability to excel off the ball.

Trading a package centered on Lonzo Ball for Anthony Davis is a no-brainer for the Lakers, especially if they want to maximize LeBron James’ time with the team. The successful acquisition of Davis will tremendously improve the Lakers’ performance on both ends of the floor, giving them an All-Star caliber big man who has the ability to space the floor. This season, the 25-year-old center/power forward is averaging 26.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.5 blocks, and 1.6 steals on 51.3 percent shooting from the field and 32.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc.