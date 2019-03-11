Demi Rose Shows Off Cleavage In Sexy Date Night Photo

Demi Rose is showing off her sexy date night look on social media, and her fans are loving it.

On Sunday night, Demi Rose took to Instagram to share a photo of herself at a restaurant enjoying a drink during a night out. The social media sensation is seen wearing a black sleeveless dress that has a zipper accent in the front. The zipper is pushed down to reveal Demi’s ample cleavage, leaving little to the imagination.

Demi is seen tilting her head, and bring her hands up to her face. Her long, pink nails are on full display, as she dons a diamond ring on her right hand. Rose sits on a plush red seat with a white table in front of her, and a clear drink placed before her.

Demi’s long, dark hair is pulled back into a sleek ponytail, and she sports a full face of makeup, which includes dark, full eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, a bronzed glow on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, some highlighter on her nose and forehead, and a glossy berry color on her plump lips.

Demi reveals that she is at Park Chinois in the photo, and tags IAmGia as the brand who makes her racy black dress.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi Rose was born in Birmingham, and rose to fame after she appeared in music videos for singers such as Chris Brown and DJ Khaled. She also reportedly dated Kylie Jenner’s former boyfriend, rapper Tyga.

Although Demi hails from the U.K., she’s said to be ready to make the move to the United States with her boyfriend, Chris Martinez, where she’ll reportedly partner up with some American brands and continue her modeling career.

“She’s got a big fanbase in the U.S. and lots of her fans actually think she’s American. She’ll still mainly be doing modeling and has some big things lined up with famous brands. Demi and Chris have already got a place together in Ibiza, but they’ll be living together in the U.S. too,” an insider told The Sun.

In addition, Demi is said to have acting aspirations, and claims that she has been studying acting and film and also taking lessons. The Instagram model says that she would love to appear in movies, and that being a Bond girl in one of the James Bond films would be her ultimate goal looking ahead.