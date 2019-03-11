Marie Kondo To Launch Her Own Lifestyle Website

The woman who has encouraged thousands to part ways with their unnecessary junk is now taking organization to the next level.

As we approach spring cleaning season, many Americans prepare to go through their closets and drawers and see what they can part ways with. During this season, thousands drop off old possessions at Goodwill or hold their own garage sales to simplify their homes. This year, the need for organization is on a rise, due in part to organization professional Marie Kondo, and her hit Netflix series, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo. The organization expert is now looking to start her own lifestyle website, according to House Beautiful.

Kondo’s organization method is simple but effective. She encourages people to de-clutter their lives and hold on to only the possessions that have specific meaning or “spark joy.” Letting go of clutter and organizing your home is supposed to aid in making you happier, healthier, and less stressed. Fans of Kondo have raved about her method, saying that applying it to their day-to-day lives has not only helped them have a more positive mental space, but strengthened their relationships and finances.

Marie Kondo is in talks to raise up to $40 million in venture capital funding to scale her business beyond her personal brand, books and TV series. https://t.co/RrpPwtwI6H pic.twitter.com/AI4t9gleE7 — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) March 8, 2019

Christopher Davids, Ph.D., an assistant professor of psychology at Westminster College in Salt Lake City, believes that Kondo’s method for a more organized life could contribute to a greater sense of gratitude.

“When we slow down and we’re more present to things like the relationships that we have, that naturally gives us more opportunity for moments of connection, which helps us experience emotional intimacy. It also helps us slow down and have gratitude for the people who are around us.”

Cutting back on clutter could be more important now than ever. In days when purchasing takes place largely online with thousands of products available at a mere click of a button, it can be easy to over spend. Before long, our homes can be packed to the brim with stuff we don’t really need or use on a regular basis. Kondo believes that the less junk we have, the easier it is to stay organized.

After the smash success of her Netflix show, Kondo is ready to take organization to the next level. Her team is in the process of securing funds to launch a full organization and lifestyle brand. Although many details regarding the specifics of how the site is going to look have yet to be announced, her new platform is believed to be a lifestyle-based e-commerce site. She’s looking to gather together $40 million from different investors to get the site up and running.