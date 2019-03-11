Jose Canseco Accuses Alex Rodriguez Of Cheating On Jennifer Lopez

Former baseball star Alex Rodriguez made news over the weekend for getting engaged to star actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, with the ex-Yankee raising eyebrows by gifting his future bride with a strikingly enormous ring.

Two days later, another ex-ballplayer and tabloid mainstay is leveling some shocking charges at Rodriguez.

Jose Canseco, the controversial former baseball player, sent a tweet Sunday night making the wild charge that A-Rod is cheating on his bride-to-be- with Canseco’s own former wife, Jessica.

“Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez,” Canseco tweeted.

“Little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is.”

The 54-year-old Canseco, in subsequent postings, went on to say that “I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone,” and to challenge Rodriguez to a boxing or MMA match.

This is not, in fact, the first time Canseco has accused Rodriguez of getting together with Jessica. He made a similar charge back in 2008, stating in his book Vindicated, and at a subsequent book signing, per the New York Post, that Rodriguez and Jessica Canseco had had an affair. Rodriguez and his first wife, Cynthia, divorced that year.

Canseco, one of the top sluggers in the game in the late 1980s and early 1990s, made headlines in 2005 when he wrote a book, Juiced, in which he admitted to using steroids throughout his career, while also accusing numerous baseball contemporaries of also using performance-enhancing drugs. This caused Canseco to become something of a pariah in the game.

A-Rod announces that "she said yes" as J-LO shows off huge diamond sparkler. Check out the ring! https://t.co/zCGRdTkVql pic.twitter.com/p4Zfq1ED8A — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 10, 2019

A second book, Vindicated, followed three years later, in which Canseco named more names, including Rodriguez. His second wife Jessica Canseco, who was married to Jose from 1996 to 1999, went on to write a rebuttal book called Juicy: Confessions of a Former Baseball Wife, and starred in the reality show Hollywood Exes.

Canseco and Rodriguez have also both been romantically linked to Madonna, although many years apart. The two players’ careers overlapped for a few years, but they were never teammates.

Rodriguez, who was something of a disgraced figure in baseball towards the end of his career due to his own bouts with performance-enhancing drugs (per The Inquisitr), has undergone a dramatic image rehabilitation in recent years. He’s launched successful careers in business and sports broadcasting, and got together with Lopez in early 2017, leading up to their engagement this weekend.