Jed Allan Honored By ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Co-Star Ian Ziering

It was revealed that Jed Allan had died over the weekend, and fans were sad to learn of the actor’s passing, including his former Beverly Hills 90210 co-star, Ian Ziering.

According to The Daily Mail, Ian Ziering was among many who paid tribute to Jed Allan after learning of his death. Ziering took to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself and Allan on the set of Beverly Hills 90210, where Jed portrayed Rush Sanders, the father of Ian’s character, Steve Sanders.

Ziering revealed that Allan was wondering to work with, and that he was said o have last yet another 90210 cast member following the shocking tragic death of Luke Perry on Monday.

Perry died in the hospital following complications from a massive stroke that he had suffered the week before. His family was reportedly tasked with making the heartbreaking decision to end the actor’s life support. He was only 52-years-old.

Jed’s son, Rick Brown, announced the news of his father’s death via Facebook over the weekend.

“So sorry to post the very sad news of my father’s passing tonight. He died peacefully and was surrounded by his family and loved so much by us and so many others,” Brown stated.

Jed was a seasoned actor who built an impressive body of work, which included many soap operas, making him a soap legend to loyal viewers of the sudsers both past and present. He also worked on many other television shows before his death.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jed Allan appeared on Days of our Lives as fan favorite character Don Craig for 14 years. Don became known for his romance with Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), and had a shocking exit when the soap wrote him off abruptly, much to the disapproval of fans.

Allan also worked on shows such as The Secret Storm and Santa Barbara, where he played the role of C.C. Capwell. In 2004 he also took over the role of Edwards Quartermaine in a temporary capacity on General Hospital.

Soap actor A. Martinez, who played Jed’s son-in-law Cruz Castillo on Santa Barbara, also released a statement about the actor’s passing, calling him “the finest actor… and an even better man. He was about family. Protecting his own, and building it in the casts he graced. It was magic to work with him –– his rock solid professionalism giving way to inspired energy once the cameras rolled.”

Jed Allan is now being mourned by his friends, family, fans, and co-stars such as A. Martinez and Ian Ziering as they send love and support to his loved ones during the difficult time.