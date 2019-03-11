Dua Lipa Flaunts Her Pert Derriere In Racy Green Bikini On Instagram

British Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa is well-known across the globe for her amazing voice and singing talent. And not only that, but the former model is also blessed with amazing looks and a stunning figure.

The 23-year-old stunner recently took to her Instagram account and treated her 27.3 million fans to a hot new picture wherein she was featured lying on an outdoor bed, wearing a printed green bikini while staring straight into the camera.

The model lied on her belly to put her perky posterior and slim waist on full display – a move which left her fans hyperventilating with excitement. The model let her slightly damp hair down, opted for a makeup-free look and accessorized with a few rings and a bracelet to retain her distinct style and sophistication.

Dua’s bikini look became an instant favorite among her legions of ardent admirers which resulted in the picture racking up more than 1.1 million likes and above 3,000 comments where fans and followers expressed their admiration for the singer’s body in explicit terms.

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that he has never seen a more beautiful booty before, while another fan got a bit more flirtatious and expressed his desire to grab the hottie’s derriere. Some fans reminded her that she is the hottest-looking British singer to date, while others appreciated her not only for her amazing looks and figure but also for the awesome music that she makes.

Prior to posting the said picture, Dua shared several pictures from the ILMC Keynote Conference which she attended with her dad, Dukagjin Lipa, who is the founder and CEO of London-based communications agency, Republika as well as the director of the Sunny Hill Festival.

In the caption, Dua informed her fans that she, together with her dad, will soon be announcing some good news related to the festival and asked her fans to stay tuned. According to its official website, the Sunny Hill Festival is an international music festival that takes place in Prishtina, Kosovo — the country where Dua’s parents originally hail from.

Apart from her music-related activities, Dua has been in the news lately in relation to the International Women’s Day when she — together with 75 other women from various fields — called on governments worldwide to support and protect women fighting for their rights. According to an article by The Guardian, other well-known celebs who joined Dua in signing the petition included Emma Watson, Keira Knightley, Emma Thompson, and Gillian Anderson, to name a few.