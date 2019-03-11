‘Captain Marvel’ Pays Homage To ‘Pulp Fiction’ In Several Scenes

Did you catch them?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Captain Marvel.

The newest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is being dissected every which way in an attempt to find any clues for the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. Easter eggs are often searched for after an MCU film makes it debut, as fans do their hardest looking for ways a new movie can connect with old ones, and ways the films pay homage to the comics.

In Captain Marvel, however, it appears nods were given to a movie completely outside of the MCU: Pulp Fiction. Both films star the one and only Samuel L. Jackson who portrays Nick Fury and Jules Winnfield, two of the most famous characters associated with the actor today. Somewhere along the line, the production and editing team for Captain Marvel decided to pay homage to the classic Quentin Tarantino film, which was pointed out by CBR.

There are two very noticeable similarities between the two films, and the first takes places towards the beginning of the movie. A young Phil Coulson (who is actually a Skrull in disguise) is riding in the car with Nick Fury as they pursue a rogue Captain Marvel. The two men are riding in the car in black suits, and while that might not seem like a nod to Jules and Vincent Vega driving around talking about European McDonalds, it’s the camera angle that has people convinced.

Anyone else get some subtle Pulp Fiction vibes when watching #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/lImoH3HLJc — ???? (@username_yeet) March 9, 2019

The way the shot is framed in Captain Marvel is the exact same way Tarantino shot his scene in Pulp Fiction. Also, the characters could have worn anything else in Captain Marvel, but directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck specifically opted for the simple black suits with black ties.

The second and more undeniable nod to the 1994 film comes later in the movie when Talos takes a sip out of a red and white stripped to-go cup while meeting with Carol Danvers and Nick Fury. The cup is nearly identical to the one Jules sips out of after eating a Big Kahuna Burger in Pulp Fiction. The two men sipped the drink in the same exact way; slowly while maintaining eye contact with the other character in the scene.

CBR also pointed out this isn’t the first time Pulp Fiction has been hinted at in the MCU. In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Fury tries to keep the secret of his death alive and while visiting his own gravesite, moviegoers saw that his tombstone read “Path of the Righteous Man.” The line from Ezekiel 25:17 is from one of the most memorable speeches in Pulp Fiction, a scene that solidified Samuel L. Jackson as one of the greatest actors of our time.