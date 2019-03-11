Left Wing Of Democratic Party Suffers From ‘Fox Derangement Syndrome,’ Claims Bret Baier

In an interview broadcast Sunday, Fox News host Bret Baier said that the left wing of the Democratic Party suffers from “Fox derangement syndrome,” The Hill reports.

“There is a disconnect here,” he said. “There is a bit of Fox derangement syndrome with a section of the left.”

According to the host, not all Democrats think like the progressives — some members of the party, he said, realize how popular Fox News is, but their voices are not being heard because the left wing of the party is “drowning” them out.

“There are a lot of candidates and a lot of people in the Democratic Party who realize the power of the viewership and the power of the fairness of the news operation. But often they are drowned out by the loud voices on the left side of the party,” Baier said.

The host then went on to explain that the conservative network has a track record of “being tough but fair” to all politicians, regardless of their ideology or party affiliation.

“Obviously we have a long track record of being tough but fair to Republicans, Democrats, independents, whomever,” he said, adding that Fox News hosted in 2016 a Democratic presidential primary debate between former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

The “loudest critics” of Fox News are, in fact, people who never watch the channel, according to Baier.

Baier’s comments were in reference to the Democratic National Committee’s decision to reject a Fox News request to host presidential primary debates.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, citing a New Yorker article which describes Fox News as Donald Trump’s propaganda machine, DNC Chair Tom Perez announced that the conservative network will not be allowed to host the debates.

The cancellation prompted intense debate. CNN President Jeff Zucker injected himself into it, making the case that it remains unclear whether Fox News is “state-run TV or is the White House state-run government by Fox TV?” According to Zucker, the conservative network has done “tremendous damage” to the United States.

While some may accuse Zucker of being biased, it is an indisputable fact that many former Fox News employees are currently serving in the Trump administration. In charge of shaping Trump’s foreign policy is former Fox News contributor John Bolton, for instance. Similarly, Trump’s ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell is also a former Fox News contributor.

Furthermore, some analyses have suggested that the Trump White House and Fox News operate in coordination, and President Trump is known for quoting the conservative network pundits’ comments on Twitter.

Chris Wallace Hits DNC For 'Stunning' Ban of Fox News From Primary Debates https://t.co/CcieSLThXs pic.twitter.com/R9OXVAPeA8 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) March 8, 2019

Baier is not the first Fox News host to diagnose the left wing of the Democratic Party with “Fox derangement syndrome.” According to The Hill, veteran journalist Chris Wallace said the same last week.