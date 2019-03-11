Joe Gorga Says He’ll Be there For Teresa Giudice’s Kids If Husband Joe Is Deported

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga is speaking out about his sister Teresa Guidice’s current situation with her husband, Joe Guidice.

According to Hollywood Life, Joe Gorga says that he’ll be there for his sister, Teresa Guidice, and her daughters, if Teresa’s husband, Joe Giudice, were to get deported.

As many fans already know, Teresa’s husband, Joe, is currently in prison for fraud. However, he’s set to get out any day now, but he won’t be released until his deportation issues are settled. If Joe Giudice is deported back to Italy, Teresa has made it clear that she and her daughters won’t follow him there, and that the couple would likely divorce.

Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, is now saying that if his brother-in-law is deported, he will step up and be there for his daughters in any way he can be as their uncle.

“If anything, at the most, they can go twice a year if they are lucky. I mean it’s tough. It’s not just like going to Florida. It’s far. It’s tough, but I’m sure they are going to do as much as they can,” Gorga told the outlet.

“The girls are taking it day by day. Obviously they need their daddy. They miss him. They are young little girls, and they are just growing. They are evolving. They need their daddy. It is very hard. They hear all the stuff out in the news. It is not good for them, but they are handing on. They are tough girls,” Gorga added.

Gorga also revealed that he doesn’t believe Teresa Giudice is mentally prepared to divorce her husband if he is deported, adding that she misses her husband and that she is currently holding a lot of anger in about the entire situation.

Joe Giudice has been serving a 41-month prison sentence for fraud and is nearing the end of that sentence. Before his reported to prison, his wife Teresa, served a year for her part in the fraudulent activities.

Since she was released, Teresa has been back to filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey, working out, and has even been competing in some bodybuilding competitions, showing off her bikini body and toned muscles via social media.

Fans can see more of Teresa Giudice, her four daughters Gia Gabriella, Milania, Audriana, and their dramatic life as they wait to find out the fate of Joe Giudice when The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo.