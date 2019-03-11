Janelle Monae Shares Stunning Photos Of Her In Designer Garb During Paris Fashion Week

Janelle Monae has spent the past week basking in Paris couture.

The “Make Me Feel” singer shared photos on her Instagram account of her time in the fashion capital where she has been seen gallivanting from one Paris Fashion Week show to another. In her latest post, Monae shares a snap of her wearing three-piece black-and-white suit courtesy of designer Thom Browne. Her accessories included a red, white and black briefcase handbag, black-and-white socks and two ponytails with decorative hair accessories. The Moonlight star captioned that she had just left Browne’s show and said the collection gave her a “VISUAL ORGASM.” The post was shared with Monae’s 2.9 million followers and received more than 39,000 likes and more than 300 comments.

“What would we do without you?” one of the “I Like That” singer’s fans asked.

“I love this outfit,” another chimed, followed by heart eyes.

The singer and actress said the photo was from the second day of her time in Paris, though she has been sharing photos all week. In another post, she is sporting a design from the Tommy X Zendaya line, which debuted in Paris on March 2. She paired the look with Louboutin heels and a braided side ponytail.

“NIGHT 1 in PARIS w/ @zendaya You are a gem and I celebrate you, your style, & your vision,” Monae captioned under Friday’s post. Thank you for bringing SO MANY WOMEN together in Paris. AND thank you for sending me this suit from your collection that I didn’t want to take off. Cheers to you my love & your entire team! Proud big sis moment. And yes that is THE grace jones #happyinternationalwomensday Tommy x Zendaya.”

The Hidden Figures star is known for using fashion as a way to express herself since she first came on to the music scene in 2010. While she mostly wore tuxedos and kept her hair in a high bouffant look, the Grammy Award winner has evolved her style to wearing statement prints and androgynous cuts, while still remaining quite feminine. According to Paper Magazine, the singer’s excitement to attend the PFW shows were what made her the magazine’s proclaimed “queen of Paris Fashion Week.”

Monae recently opened up about her evolutionary style to Rolling Stone. The openly pansexual star describes her tuxedo looks like her “armor” at the beginning of her career and said she wanted to step away from how society felt a black female singer should look.

“All I saw was that I was supposed to look a certain way coming into this industry, and I felt like I [didn’t] look like a stereotypical black female artist,” she said during her interview.