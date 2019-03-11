Older Americans Upset They Might Die Before Release of Mueller Report

As special counsel Robert Mueller seems to approach the end of his investigation after almost two years of work, older Americans and those approaching the end of their lives are growing concerned that they might not make it until the release of the report is reportedly coming to an end, Newsweek reports.

One such individual is 93-year-old Mitchel Tendler, a man who has seen a lot in the course of his lifetime including of course a couple of other major presidential scandals, namely those of Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton. But when Tendler became sick at the end of last year, it was the Mueller investigation that he most wanted to see resolve.

Tendler’s son, Walter Tendler, recalled when his father shared what would turn out to be some of the final thoughts he would share with his family.

“It just was quiet for a little while,” Walter Tendler said “and then he just sits up in bed halfway and looks at me and he goes, ‘s***, I’m not going to see the Mueller report, am I?’ And that was really the last coherent thing that he said.”

When presented with the story of Mitchel Tendler, 94-year-old Richard Armstrong absolutely understood the feeling.

“I know exactly how he feels. I feel the same way. I’ve been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” Armstrong said. “I was hoping to live to see the outcome of what I think it should be—justice. I’ll be surprised and disappointed if it isn’t.”

Robert Mueller Finishes Report, Wants To Indict Trump But William Barr Won't Let Him, 'Spectator' Reports. #RobertMueller https://t.co/7301BX1d53 — INQUISITR (@theinquisitr) March 10, 2019

Speculation as to when the report will land has been rampant for a number of weeks now, made more dramatic as Mueller’s work has largely carried on in secrecy. There has been very little in the way of leaks or official statements from the special counsel’s office.

Charges and other activity will doubtlessly continue through other offices and in other jurisdictions, many at the direction or request of the special counsel’s office. The D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office, for example, could carry on work for certain aspects of prosecution even after Mueller’s involvement has ended.

Regardless, plenty of Americans (and others) remain on the edge of their seats as they await the report, in particular those who fear they might not make it long enough to see it themselves.

“Oh my gosh, that’s the kind of thing that my mother would say,” said Kristina Makansi, who recently lost her mother, who was in her 90s. “I think she really wanted to see that justice was done… and that the investigation was allowed to proceed without any shenanigans and obstruction.”