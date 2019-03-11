Marc Anthony’s Reaction To Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez’s Engagement Revealed, Per ‘HL’

Marc Anthony’s ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, is engaged. The singer/actress said yes when her boyfriend of two years, Alex Rodriguez, popped the question during a vacation to the Bahamas over the weekend.

According to Hollywood Life, Marc Anthony couldn’t be happier for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. The singer wants his former wife to be happy, and since they share two children together, Max and Emme, it is also important to him that they like their soon-to-be step-father.

“Marc is extremely happy for Jennifer. The kids love Alex and that’s all that matters to him,” an insider told the outlet.

Meanwhile, the source goes on to state that J-Lo and ARod are happier than they have ever been.

“They’ve just naturally bonded well so it’s always been easy. Jennifer and Alex both have never been more in love or happier.”

However, fans who are hoping to see Lopez and Rodriguez have a baby of their own will likely be disappointed. The pair are said to love their family the way it is and aren’t planning to have any more children.

As for the engagement, Lopez was said to be taken by surprise when Rodriguez popped the question during their vacation. Sources claim that while Jennifer and Alex had discussed getting married in the future, she didn’t see the engagement coming at all.

Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring from Alex Rodriguez is huge and is said to be about 15 carats and valued at $5 million dollars, even bigger than the one Marc Anthony gifted her, making it the most expensive engagement ring that J-Lo has had in her five engagements.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lopez and Rodriguez will most definitely include their children in their wedding plans, as Jennifer’s twins, and Alex’s daughters, Natasha and Ella, will likely all play a big part in their parent’s special day.

The four kids are said to love each other and have been waiting for their mom and dad to get engaged for a long time.

“Their kids all accepted each other and got along from the beginning. It’s always tricky when you merge families, but Jennifer and Alex did a great job from the start. The kids are amazing together. And they have wanted Jennifer and Alex to get married for a long time. They will all definitely be a huge part of the wedding,” an insider told People Magazine.

Although Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced their engagement online, they’ve yet to speak out about the special moment.