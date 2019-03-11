‘The Challenge’ And ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Come Together For NBC’s ‘1st Look’

It’s the crossover reality television fans never knew they needed. Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Tom Schwartz, and Tom Sandoval just shot something special for NBC’s 1st Look which runs every Saturday after Saturday Night Live. Bananas is the newest host for the NBC travel show which takes The Challenge veteran around the world to partake in some of the globes most exciting and unusual events.

Tom Sandoval recently revealed in a tweet that he was going to hang out with Bananas and his buddy Tom Schwartz which sent fans of the reality stars into a frenzy.

“About to head to @mamalionla in Korea town w/ @twschwa @johnnybananas to film @1stlooktv – if ur in the neighborhood, stop by!” Sandoval tweeted.

It’s unknown what the men were doing at Mama Lion, but the encounter will play out on a future episode of 1st Look. Mama Lion is a well-known restaurant, bar, and lounge which opened its doors in 2017. The original Mama Lion started in 1978 but was eventually closed down after being sold several times. The location is known for launching the nightlife scene in Koreatown and is a hotspot for reality stars, as well as actors and musicians who can occasionally be found at the location.

Bananas retweeted Sandoval’s post and added the caption “When Worlds Collide.”

This isn’t the first time The Challenge and Vanderpump Rules cast members have crossed over before. Faith Stowers was a friend on Vanderpump Rules in Season 5 and 6 before she joined The Challenge for Season 32: Final Reckoning. Faith was paired with Angela Babicz after the women had issues during their season of Ex on The Beach.

Another crossover has been going on for years but doesn’t take place on camera. Vanderpump Rules OG Scheana Marie has had a longstanding friendship with Kailah Casillas, a four-time Challenge veteran. Kailah was also a part of the cast on MTV’s newest show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. The two women often interact with one another on social media and spend a good deal of time together in Las Vegas.

Fans were super excited to see Bananas crossover with the Toms and expressed their excitement in the comment section of both tweets.

“Holy Bananas! This is a bro-ship I never knew I needed but now can’t live without!!!” one fan tweeted.

“Will this be my fav episode of everything ever?” another added.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on MTV. Vanderpump Rules airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.