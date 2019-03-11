WWE News: Big Heel Turn Happens At ‘Fastlane’ Tonight, And It Isn’t Who You Think

WWE did a swerve by doing another swerve.

Ever since Shane McMahon won the “Best In The World” Trophy at WWE Crown Jewel, The Miz has been on a mission to be his best friend. The two have had their differences, but they eventually formed a tag team and even won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. On Sunday night at Fastlane, the inevitable heel turn finally happened to break them up, but it didn’t come from the one that the fans were expecting.

The Usos ended up retaining their tag team titles, but what happened after the match was done to surely set up a big match for WrestleMania 35.

The Miz and Shane McMahon lost the tag team titles to The Usos, and at Fastlane, they received their rematch to try and win them back. Tonight’s Fastlane took place from Cleveland, Ohio which gave The Miz a bit of a hometown advantage as he’s often been billed from there during his time in WWE.

At one point during the match, The Miz began trying to do a lot on his own and it ended up leading to him being pinned for the loss. With his dad sitting at ringside, The Miz and Shane McMahon shared some moments after a good fight, but then it happened.

The Miz high-fived and hugged his dad before walking toward the ramp. Shane-O Mac high-fived The Miz’s dad and it was then that he turned and attacked his tag team partner. Shane clotheslined Miz from behind and laid him out, but the attack after that was quite brutal.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, Shane just kept going off on The Miz and eventually locked him into a triangle chokehold. Mr. Mizanin watched on as his son was being obliterated by someone he thought was his best friend, but that didn’t last long.

After beating down The Miz, Shane walked over to Mr. Mizanin to berate him while seeing his son down on the ground. Shane then grabbed him by the face, screamed at him, and threw him back into his seat in the front row.

Later in the night, an interview was attempted with Shane to get some answers as to what he was thinking when he attacked The Miz. Shane simply gave a cocky look and walked back into his dressing room to complete his heel turn.

It was a rather weird night at WWE Fastlane as everyone thought that it would be The Miz who would eventually go through a heel turn. That simply goes to show you that anything is possible in wrestling as Shane McMahon has given up on the babyface run and turned his back on The Miz. While not confirmed, it does seem as if this sets up a big match on the card for WrestleMania 35 next month.