Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Flaunts Her Amazing Figure In A Stylish Black Bikini

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor has proved time and again that she is not only blessed with an amazing figure, but her sense of style is also simply amazing. So, naturally, whenever she treats her 1.5 million social media admirers to sultry pictures of herself, they become an instant hit for exuding sheer sexiness and elegance.

On Sunday, March 10, the model took to Instagram and posted a hot picture of herself wherein she was featured wearing a stunning black bikini which accentuated Devon’s extremely well-toned abs and overall sexy figure.

The model tied her hair into a neat bun, wore minimal makeup, and accessorized with a pair of black shades. The picture was captured while Devon stood on the deck of a boat and she could be seen accompanied by another sexy, bikini-clad lady. To pose for the pic, the model looked away from the camera and flashed her signature smile which melted many hearts.

Those who have been following the 25-year-old model on the photo-sharing website know that Devon just celebrated her birthday and kept enjoying parties and outings throughout the week with her friends, colleagues, and loved ones. Per the caption, the photo was also part of a birthday surprise.

Within a few hours of having been posted, the snap started garnering lots of likes and comments wherein fans drooled over the model’s hotness and also wished her a great birthday week. Commenting on the post, one fan wrote that Devon is the hottest Victoria’s Secret model, while another one said that she is totally killing the look.

Prior to posting the newest picture, Devon shared a sweet picture of herself where she could be seen walking at the beach while romantically holding hands with her handsome fiancé, Johnny Dex. In the snap, the model was featured wearing yet another stylish black bikini which put her perfect body on full display.

The model let her blonde hair down and accessorized with a large black hat which added to her stylish persona. Per the caption, the post was made to wish Johnny a happy birthday. In the comments section, fans pointed out that the two lovebirds make a perfect couple, and while most of the commentators wished Johnny a happy birthday, some solely focused on the model’s amazing figure.

According to an article by Harper’s BAZAAR, Devon and Johnny got engaged after dating for two years. In June 2018, the couple went to the Bahamas for a vacation where Johnny decided to propose to the Victoria’s Secret veteran in the most romantic way – by spelling out the words “Marry Me?” on the sand of a private beach.

Devon, who was pleasantly surprised with the gesture as well as the proposal, took to her Instagram and shared the exciting moment with her fans.