Roseanne Barr Blames The Obamas For Her Firing

Roseanne Barr suggests it was the Obama's fault she was fired from her television show.

Outspoken actress Roseanne Barr has become known for her controversial public statements. The 66-year-old seems to not filter herself when talking about racially sensitive topics, and doesn’t seem too concerned by who she might offend. The actress was famously fired from her rebooted television show, Roseanne, when she fired off a series of allegedly racist tweets in May of 2018. While she initially took responsibility for her choice of words, she’s now suggesting that others were to blame for her firing, according to Fox News. She’s taken aim at a variety of public figures and politicians, and is now focusing her frustration on the Obama family.

Longtime fans and supporters of Barr were shocked when she wrote a string of tweets seemingly poking fun at the death of Trayvon Martin, an African-American teenager who was shot dead by George Zimmerman while unarmed. In addition, she compared former President Barack Obama’s aide Valerie Jarrett to someone from Planet of the Apes and the Islamic Brotherhood. Jarrett is an American citizen who is originally from Iran.

“Muslim brotherhood and Planet of the Apes had a baby = vj,” she wrote in response to a tweet about the former presidential aide.

While supporters of the Obama administration were quick to defend the former aide, Jarrett was unbothered by the insult, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She said there were far more important issues to be concerned about, including what is going on at the border.

It was no surprise that Barr received vast public backlash from the tweets, and Rosanne was officially cancelled shortly after. ABC then opted to do a spinoff of the show, The Connors, without the featured woman and co-creator of the original series.

Barr chose to agree to a settlement, enabling the show to move forward so that her former co-stars wouldn’t have to be without work because of her own mistakes. She initially seemed pleased for the cast and encouraged them as they started out on the project.

“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from ‘Roseanne.’ I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”

However, she quickly changed her tune when she realized that her character was going to be promptly killed off. Not only did ABC kill off her former character, but they decided to do so under the pretense of an opioid overdose. Barr lashed out, not only at the network, but at those who she believed had her fired.

When a fan tweeted at Barr suggesting that the Obamas were behind her firing, she not only retweeted the post but responded, “Is this true?”

Barr later went further to call out former first lady Michelle Obama more directly.