Miley Cyrus Shares A Throwback Photo Of Her And Hailey Baldwin On Instagram

Miley Cyrus took a trip down memory lane via Instagram stories on Sunday.

According to E! News, the “Wrecking Ball” singer posted throwback photos of herself with women in Hollywood as a way to pay tribute to them for International Women’s Day. In one post, Cyrus shared a photo of herself and a young soon-to-be model Hailey Baldwin Bieber. In the post, the two friends are making goofy faces for the camera. Mrs. Bieber also shared the photo on her Instagram story with the caption “Oh God” followed by emojis and “hahaha.”

Cyrus, 26 and Baldwin, 22, have known each other for years due to the “We Can’t Stop” singer’s friendship with Baldwin’s sister, Alaia. The model recounted Cyrus and Alaia bullying her when they were all younger when Cyrus made a surprise appearance on Baldwin’s episode of Carpool Karaoke, which she did with Kendall Jenner.

“She would try to play with us, like me and Alaia,” Cyrus remembers. “We would lock her out of the room…and be evil,”

While the Ocean’s 8 star felt victimized by Cyrus and her older sister at the time, Cyrus admitted that she wanted to show her younger friend to stand up for herself in the future because she dealt with the singer and actress being “such a troll” to her. During the conversation, Baldwin agrees with Cyrus’ sentiments and said her trolling “prepared me for this industry.”

Miley Cyrus and Hailey Baldwin are drudging up childhood memories.https://t.co/3d2zpHq5Gn — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 10, 2018

The Hannah Montana star also posted a series of photos on her Instagram account of herself hugged up with some of her Hollywood friends. According to E! News, some of the photos included Cyrus posing with Nicki Minaj, hugging former co-star Emily Osment, kissing Katy Perry and laughing with Emma Roberts. On her feed, she shows a photoshopped gif of herself in her costume from the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards where she infamously twerked on stage during Robin Thicke’s performance of “Blurred Lines.” In the gif, the “Adore You” singer is twerking Taylor Swift as Swift dances in a grinding motion.

On the app, Cyrus stated that while International Women’s Day was on Friday, she doesn’t see any reason to not continue celebrating women whenever she wants and declared she’d celebrate women every day.

“Women’s Day yes, I know it was officially 2 days ago, but I’ve officially declared Women’s Day Every F—in Day so BAM,” Cyrus captioned under a video of her and Rihanna performing at the 2008 Stand Up To Cancer telethon.