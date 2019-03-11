Instagram Model Gabby Epstein Goes Nude In New Instagram Post

Fashion model and social media influencer Gabby Epstein is becoming more and more popular on Instagram with the passage of time – thanks to her skin-baring photographs which have already attracted more than 2 million followers within a short period of time.

The model recently took to her page and posted an eye-popping photograph wherein she is featured posing completely nude along with a fellow model – a move which left her fans’ jaws dropped. Both the models knelt down on the beach with their feet submerged in water, and while the other model censored her breasts with her arms, Gabby held up a large seashell in her hands with which she covered her nipples.

Wearing a full face of makeup along with a few gold chains, the model let her hair down and looked straight into the camera to exude sexiness in the truest sense of the word. And as the 24-year-old model’s fans always love and appreciate it when she shows off her body, the picture became an instant hit, amassing more than 54,000 likes and close to 500 comments within less than an hour of going live.

In the caption, Gabby wrote that nudity empowers some women while for others, modesty is more empowering, and added that it’s up to a woman to decide what is empowering for her and she shouldn’t be told what to do or not to do. The strong message resonated with a lot of her female followers, who wrote lots of comments to appreciate the model.

Apart from the latest nude picture, Gabby also shared a few more sultry ones wherein she could be seen flaunting her enviable thighs and slim waist by donning a barely-there white thong. The model paired the skimpy garment with a crop top which provided a glimpse of her enviable cleavage as well as her abs. As of the writing of this piece, the picture in question racked up more than 143,000 likes and 14,00-plus comments wherein fans and followers openly expressed their admiration for the model’s sexy figure and sense of style.

That apart, Gabby also shared a racy snapshot of herself wherein she put her perky derriere on full display by wearing nothing but a thong and posing with her back turned toward the camera. The picture was favorited 110,000 times and admirers left more than a thousand comments on the snap to let the model know that she is the sexiest woman alive and that they can’t get enough of her.

In an interview with Galore Magazine, Gabby — who is also a beachwear designer — talked about how she keeps her body fit and revealed that she focuses on maintaining a healthy lifestyle rather than following a diet philosophy.