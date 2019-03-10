Sandra Oh Has Scored A Solo Hosting Gig For SNL On March 30

Former 'Grey's Anatomy' star Sandra Oh will host SNL at the end of March.

Former Grey’s Anatomy star Sandra Oh has had a busy past year. She currently stars on the BBC drama series, Killing Eve. After only its first season, the series drew vast media attention and secured several awards. At the 76th Golden Globes Award in January, the show was nominated for Best Television series in the drama category. Oh went home with the award for best television actress in a drama series. In addition, she actually hosted the award ceremony alongside actor and comedian Andy Samberg. She’s now scheduled to take on the coveted hosting position of Saturday Night Live at the end of March, according to AV News.

Oh’s future hosting gig was announced last night following actor Idris Elba’s performance. The actress is scheduled to take on the March 30 episode, the week just before the return of Killing Eve for a second season. Australian psychedelic rock band Tame Impala will be the musical guests for that weekends episode.

The Killing Eve twitter account also shared the exciting news and promoted the March 30 SNL episode. “That’s right. @IamSandraOh will host @nbcsnl on March 30, with musical guest @tameimpala #SNL,” they wrote.

At 47-years-old, Oh has had a very successful and diverse career. However, she is perhaps most known for her role as the tough and brilliant doctor Christina Yang on NBC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. The best friend of Dr. Meredith Grey, Yang added a lighthearted sense to the show with her sarcasm and dark humor. Fans were sad to see her go in 2014, when she decided to leave the show after nine years to pursue the next chapter in her life.

sandra oh is hosting snl THIS IS NOT A DRILL !!! pic.twitter.com/GFNLsCUyvw — lainey ????️ (@comergetme) March 10, 2019

Oh had to display massive bravery and determination to get where she is today. Her Korean parents were less than supportive of her when she was first starting out and she really had to prove to them that she could make a living for herself. However, when accepting her Golden Globe award in January, Oh’s parents were proudly sitting in the audience. They were the very first people that the star chose to thank when she got on stage, according to Insider.

“Mostly, there are two people here tonight that I am so grateful that they are here with me. I’d like to thank my mother, my father.”

She then told them both she loved them in Korean, a sentiment her father answered by standing up and clapping with a wide smile on his face.