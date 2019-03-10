American Supermodel Olivia Culpo Flaunts Perky Cleavage, Flat Stomach In Sultry Bathroom Selfie

Olivia Culpo may be one of the world’s top models — and perhaps one of the most famous women in the beauty and fashion industry, period — but that doesn’t meant that she doesn’t the time to titillate her fans on social media. When she’s not spending time jetting across the world or strutting her stuff down the runway, she can frequently be found on popular social media platform Instagram. There, she tends to share bits and pieces of her personal life with her legions of fans and admirers — whether that content be provocative or otherwise.

In her most recent share, the brunette bombshell can be seen taking an infamous bathroom selfie, phone firmly gripped in hand. Delivering a picture perfect pout, her lips painted a glossy nude hue, Olivia stares at the display of her smartphone to make sure that she’s projecting the perfect mood for her viewing audience. Her signature chestnut tresses are styled in a middle part, her locks tumbling down to crest about her neck and shoulders, showing both thickness and volume.

The focal point of the sultry snapshot, however, is almost certainly her decolletage. A barely-there cloth bra in pitch black serves to showcase her pert cleavage, and an open jacket reveals her flat, muscular stomach. Olivia sports a full face of makeup in her bathroom selfie, opting for perfectly sculped brows, some concealer and foundation, and luxuriously long lashes.

Captioning the photo by posing a brief question to her devotees — whether they prefer her enviable locks long or short — Olivia Culpo let her incredible physique speak for her. Despite having been posted for only an hour, as of this writing, her sexy selfie attracted nearly 50,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments, proving how popular she truly is.

One user wrote, “For you short [heart-eyed emoji] you’re better with short hair more beautiful [kiss emoji].” A second Instagram fan quipped, “I kinda like your shorter hair a lil more, makes you look more wild,” followed by a heart emoji.

The American supermodel made headlines most recently, per The Daily Mail, for stepping out in a casual chic crop top bearing a message of female empowerment. Headed for dinner at hot spot restaurant Catch LA on the evening of March 8, Olivia looked ravishing in a pair of ruby red boots, high-waisted jeans, and a cropped white t-shirt reading “GRL PWR.”

Likely wearing the shirt in support of International Women’s Day, it’s obvious to all of her fans that Olivia Culpo is the embodiment of fierce femininity. They can’t wait to see what she might share with the world next.