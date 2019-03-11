Jennifer Lopez Was Completely Surprised By Alex Rodriguez’s Proposal, Per ‘People’

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one of Hollywood’s hottest couples, and on Saturday night, they revealed that they had gotten engaged, much to the delight of their fans.

According to People Magazine, Jennifer Lopez was completely shocked and thrilled when Alex Rodriguez popped the question to her, as she apparently didn’t see the proposal coming during their beach vacation over the weekend.

Sources tell the magazine that J-Lo was completely stunned by ARod’s proposal and that she wasn’t expecting it, adding that not many people knew about the former baseball player’s plans to pop the question.

“Jennifer is ecstatic and so are their families and friends. Very few people knew Alex planned on proposing. It was very much a surprise for Jennifer. It was just how Alex wanted it,” an insider told the outlet.

The source went on to reveal that Rodriguez popping the question while the couple were on vacation in the Bahamas was “very fitting,” as it “has always been very special to them,” revealing that “very early on in their relationship, they snuck away to the Bahamas to get to know each other in privacy.”

The couple officially announced their engagement this weekend by posting the same photo of Jennifer’s hand with a huge diamond ring on it to their Instagram accounts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s children will play a huge part in their wedding ceremony. Sources reveal that J-Lo’s twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with former husband Marc Anthony, as well as ARod’s daughters, Natasha and Ella, whose mother is the baseball player’s ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, will all have roles in the wedding.

People reports that Lopez and Rodriguez’s children have come to know and love each other very much. The four children are said to be amazing together and have been wanting their parents to get married for a long time.

In the past, Jennifer has spoken out about the couple’s blended family, revealing that Alex and accepted and embraced her kids, and she has done the same for his, adding their children are all best friends who love the fact that they now have another set of siblings to hang out with all of the time.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been dating for just over two years. The marriage will mark the fourth for Lopez and the second for Rodriguez.