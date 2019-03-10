Alexis Ren Flaunts Insanely-Fit Body In Bandeau Bra And Jeans On Instagram

Mention skin-baring snapshots on social media and Sports Illustrated model Alexis Ren always gets a nod. A quick look at her Instagram page shows plenty of bikini and nearly-nude photos, which catches the attention and admiration of every person who lands on the hottie’s page.

Following her sultry-pic-posting ritual, the model recently shared a risqué snap where she is featured wearing a pair of ripped jeans, which she teamed with an orange bandeau bra to flaunt her cleavage, as well as display her enviable abs.

In the snap, Alexis could be seen standing in the middle of the road with her forearm resting on her head, while she inserted her other hand into the pocket of her jeans to strike a pose. The model wore her hair down, accessorized with a few gold chains in her neck, applied minimal makeup, and finished off her look with a pair of white platform trainers.

In the caption, Alexis informed her fans that she had been homeschooled throughout her life, so she finds sitting in a classroom quite intimidating. However, since the model is now taking acting classes, it has pushed her out of her comfort zone and has turned out to be quite challenging.

As of the writing of this piece, the picture has garnered more than 626,000 likes and close to 2,200 comments, wherein fans and followers showered the model with compliments.

Commenting on the photo, one fan wrote that Alexis is the most stunning model that he has ever seen, while another one said that the model is the most beautiful and inspirational woman on social media. The fan thanked her for being so awesome and for spreading positive vibes. Another admirer praised Alexis for being one of the strongest and the most empowering women on Instagram, called her amazing, and expressed her wish to meet the model in person one day.

Others, per usual, used several complimentary words and phrases to praise the model for her amazing figure and beautiful face by using words and phrases like “extremely gorgeous,” “definition of perfection,” “simply stunning,” and “sexiest woman alive.”

The 22-year-old model posted another snap where she could be seen wearing her gym clothes, comprised of gray tights and a gray strapless sports bra. The post amassed 579,000 likes and over 2,000 likes, as everyone praised her for her amazing figure.

According to an article by Maxim, the model said that it feels surreal to be the first social media influencer to make it to the cover of the magazine.