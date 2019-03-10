Fitness Model Jen Selter Flaunts Perky Decolletage, World-Famous Derriere In Skintight Yoga Pants

American fitness model Jen Selter has made a name for herself in the beauty industry as well as in the athletic business. Her world-famous figure is the envy of many, and she frequently puts it on full display in order to sell her image — and her promoted products — on popular social media platform Instagram.

In her most recent image, Jen can be seen striking a coy and coquettish pose on a sandy beach, backgrounded by palm trees, grass, and other assorted flora. The skies are blue, bespeckled by clouds, and it’s clear that the sun is out in full force. The fitness model and Instagram influencer casts her eyes downward in a shy yet seductive fashion, her eyes framed by thick-rimmed black glasses.

Clad in a strappy white top — one which boasts a cut-out that serves to showcase a bit of underboob in addition to Jen’s toned abs — in addition to some light gray yoga pants, it looks like the fitness aficionado is ready for a beach workout. The high-waisted yoga pants cling to every bit of the brunette bombshell’s curvaceous physique, leaving very little to the imagination as they highlight her muscular thighs and slender legs.

Jen chose to accessorize the look with a simple silver bangle, well-styled brows, and a pretty pink lip. Her signature raven tresses were styled somewhat straight, with a bit of a bouncy curl taking over near the tips as they tumbled down about her collar and her chest.

In the caption of the photo, Jen Selter made it clear that she was encouraging her fans and followers to leave a comment if they’d like to be included in her promotional giveaway. Instagram is a common venue for such endeavors, and indeed, Jen has made herself into something of a social media mogul via her presence on the platform. It seems that her fans and followers appreciated the opportunity to get in on the action, lavishing nearly 90,000 likes in addition to 900-plus comments on the post in short order.

One user wrote, “Beautiful [heart emoji]. I love everything about you [winking emoji].” A second social media admirer gushed, “Love u queen, I have a question.. if I ever go to NY can I meet you or train with you?”

Recently profiled by Harper’s Bazaar, via YouTube, in terms of her daily diet habits, Jen held nothing back. With a routine diet consisting of olive oil, egg whites, greens, and high-value proteins — it’s little wonder that the brunette beauty looks as youthful and as healthy as she does. Her fans can’t seem to get enough of Jen Selter, and simply can’t wait to see what she shares with them next.