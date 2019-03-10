Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez’s Kids Will Be A Big Part Of Their Wedding, Per ‘People’

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are happily engaged. The fan-favorite couple announced the big news on Saturday night by posting a photo of J-Lo’s left hand sporting a huge diamond ring.

According to People Magazine, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez will likely soon begin their wedding plans, and their children will reportedly be a huge part of their wedding ceremony.

Sources tell the magazine that Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with her former husband Marc Anthony, as well as ARod’s daughters, Natasha and Ella, will all be in the wedding.

“For them both, they are still all about their family with the four kids. Their initial strong attraction for each other would have quickly faded if they had not been able to come together as a family,” an insider told the outlet.

“Their kids all accepted each other and got along from the beginning. It’s always tricky when you merge families, but Jennifer and Alex did a great job from the start. The kids are amazing together. And they have wanted Jennifer and Alex to get married for a long time. They will all definitely be a huge part of the wedding,” the source added.

In the past, Jennifer Lopez talked about how well her children have accepted and loved Alex Rodriguez’s girls. The actress revealed that ARod has embraced and loved her twins since the moment they met and that she has done the same with his girls.

J-Lo also gushed over how loving and caring the kids are together, and loved the fact that they have each gotten a new set of siblings to hang out with, adding that the four kids have become best friends, and that she and Alex couldn’t be happier about how their family has blended together in such a beautiful way.

Another source tells the outlet that Jennifer and Alex have moved quickly in their relationship because they are so perfect together, calling the couple soulmates. The insider says that Jennifer fell hard and fast for Alex, and has been planning for a future with the former New York Yankees baseball player for a long time.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez met when the singer was still married to Marc Anthony, but only began dating two years ago. Recently, they gushed about their love for one another in sweet two-year anniversary posts, which they shared only days before ARod popped the question.