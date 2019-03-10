‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Camryn Grimes Makes A Cry For Help

Fans know and love Camryn Grimes for her portrayal of Mariah Copeland on The Young and the Restless. Before she came back to Genoa City, Grimes also portrayed Sharon and Nick’s late daughter Cassie Newman.

Now the Daytime Emmy Award-winning beauty took to Twitter with a cry for help that many pet lovers will understand.

Grimes tweeted, “I love my animals, but there are times I greatly miss sleeping without three furry butts pressed against me.” The actress continued, “Help me. I’m a prisoner in my own bed.”

Followers instantly responded because they understand her pain. In addition to supportive comments, many people also tweeted adorable photos of their own furry family members, which almost certainly helped entertain Grimes while she remained trapped in bed by her three sleepy pets. Unfortunately, many people said they were unable to send help because they found themselves in the same trapped position.

One follower named Lola replied, “Doesn’t matter how big the bed is either. They always have to be touching you. But whenever I lay my head on my dog’s bed, she tries to drag it away.”

Pets aren’t always fair about sharing their items because what’s theirs is theirs and what’s their owners’ is also theirs.

While the actress is trapped in bed for the foreseeable future, she’s already filmed the upcoming scenes for Y&R, so this Sunday snafu won’t cause any storyline snags for Mariah. Unfortunately, though, Mariah finds herself in a tricky situation next week, according to She Knows Soaps.

Mariah’s girlfriend, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) gets arrested for her attempt to blackmail Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Mariah nearly broke up with Tessa over the blackmail, but then Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon kidnapped Tessa and terrorized her before they left her in the cold in the middle of the woods. Tessa called Mariah for help, and since that time they’ve repaired their relationship and moved forward with renewed trust.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) ended up using Tessa’s blackmail in an attempt to help Nikki and Victoria’s defense, and now Tessa finds herself in trouble for the crime without a wealthy family to back her up. Mariah ends up bailing Tessa out of jail, and they decide to take the whole situation one day at a time because there’s still a strong possibility that Tessa will end up being convicted of extortion and possibly obstruction of justice for not coming forward with the evidence she had but used instead to blackmail the Fab Four.