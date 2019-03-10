UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Rocks Totally Tiny Beach Bikini, Leaves Nothing To The Imagination

Arianny Celeste may be seeing her star rise on social media as of late, having cultivated a sizable fan base on popular photo and video sharing platform Instagram which numbers over 3 million. That being said, she’s also a star of mixed martial arts promotion UFC, where she serves as one of the most striking ring girls — and one of the most iconic models for the brand at large.

In her most recent Instagram share, the UFC personality is really turning up the heat as she strides through the waves while wearing a burnt orange beach bikini. The two-piece garment is skimpy on the fabric, providing only what cover is necessary to protect her feminine modesty. What is revealed, however, are her flat stomach, trim waistline, toned thighs, and prominent cleavage. Her tawny tresses are styled straight and appear to be wet from frolicking in the crashing surf. A sheen of oil, suntan lotion, or ocean spray can be seen at her breast, reinforcing the idyllic aesthetic despite the lack of sun.

Regardless of the fact that the skies appear to be overcast, Arianny Celeste dons a pair of oversized aviators with a mirror finish. The chunky shades complement her delicate facial features, though they obscure her eyes. The model and ring girl accessorized her walk through the waves with perfectly sculpted brows, a delicate gold necklace, and accompanying pendant, a pair of bracelets, and a right on her right hand.

In the caption attached to the paradisal and provocative photo, Arianny Celeste gave a shout-out for Sundays, saying that it was a great day to regroup. She also indicated that trips to the beach were always in style, even when the weather was less than ideal — as is suggested by the apparently overcast skies. She closed with a question for her most ardent admirers, and they responded in kind. Over 35,000 followers lavished a like on her beach bikini snapshot, and more than 400 of those took the time to write a personal note in the comments section.

One user wrote, “That’s awesome beautiful ocean beautiful woman,” trailed by a heart-eyed emoji. A second Instagram fan directly answered her question, writing, “Seeing you every day give [sic] me the power for the rest of the week,” also accompanied by another heart-eyed emoji.

Back in 2015, Arianny Celeste was featured in a Playboy magazine spread, per YouTube. Her fans may or may not be familiar with the finished product, but one thing is for certain — Arianny is one of the most beautiful women in the world, and she’s well aware of that fact.