Candice Swanepoel Puts On Cheeky Display In Skimpy Bikini

Fresh off of a bit of reveling at Carnival in Rio last weekend, Candice Swanepoel donned a pair of skimpy black bikini bottoms during a photo-shoot at the Barra Grande beach in Brazil. According to the Daily Mail, the stunner shared the sizzling pics of the photo-shoot with her 13.2 million fans but reserved one of the best ones of her in the revealing bikini for last.

On Sunday morning, Swanepoel uploaded the said pic that showed a flattering view of her looking her most bootylicious. The 30-year-old, who’s never afraid to show some skin, is shown from the back in the snap, rocking a skimpy two-piece bikini that leaves little to the imagination. The bikini bottoms allowed the supermodel to put on the cheekiest of displays for her many fans.

However, one fan wrote “so many times we have seen this dot” in reference to a scar she has on her upper left buttock. Other followers made comments along the same lines, and the mother of two set the record straight on the tiny blemish writing, “For those who are asking.. I have a scar on my bum. When you grow up on a farm in Africa that’s where you get your vaccinations.”

Candice Swanepoel’s swimsuit was comprised of a yellow string top and black v-kini bottoms. She accessorized the bikini with a knit bucket cap and a couple of fun woven purses. She also wore her honey-blonde tresses loose and flowing from underneath the cap.

Swanepoel topped the look off with an ankle bracelet and a long necklace adorned with a black gemstone. The Victoria’s Secret Angel posed alongside Cintia Dicker during the Brazilian shoot, and she shared the following two pics with her followers a few days prior.

The two lovelies certainly set pulses racing with their sultry poses and flexible, acrobatic moves if fan response was any indication. The duo’s ensembles highlighted their stems in the best way, too, and one follower definitely noticed commenting ‘these are the long long long legs.’

Candice Swanepoel posted that she missed the tropical paradise and additionally shared a zen pose she struck in front of the breathtaking views of the Brazilian waterways. Fans of the South African native commented on the tranquil scenery and how gorgeous she looked in the bikini with the strapless top.

This week, it looks like Candice Swanepoel mixed a little business with pleasure as she relaxed and caught some rays at the beach. Last Sunday, The Inquisitr reported that Swanepoel cut loose and partied with friends during Rio Carnival 2019. During her reveling, she played the exhibitionist a little and lifted her glittery top to show off her decolletage. She shared snaps of the display on Instagram.