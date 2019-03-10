Third R. Kelly Sex Tape Involving Underage Girls Now In The Hands Of Authorities

R. Kelly hasn’t even been out of jail 24 hours and already it looks like he’ll be heading back to jail in the very near future. According to Page Six, a third sex tape has been turned over to Cook County prosecutors adding more fuel to R. Kelly’s sex scandal fire.

It has been reported that this time attorney Gloria Allred is speaking out about the graphic nature of this video. Similar to attorney Michael Avenatti’s statements about the previous two sex tapes, Allred blatantly says that the latest sex tape captures R. Kelly “sexually abusing children.”

To make matters worse, Allred has revealed she speculates the most recent tape is different from the last two tapes that led to the charges R. Kelly was hit with last month.

According to Allred, her two clients Gary and Sallie Dennis of Pennsylvania have revealed they discovered “a sports tape but it also had R. Kelly’s name on it.” During a press conference in Manhattan, Gary Denis spoke out about the tape. When he viewed the VHS, he was mortified. Dennis recalled watching the tape admitting that a sporting event was recorded on the first part of the tape.

However, things took a disturbing turn as the tape continued. He assumed an R. Kelly concert would follow but that definitely wasn’t the case. Dennis went on to reveal the moment he realized the tape wasn’t just a recording of a sports event.

“I thought it was a recording of an R. Kelly concert. I watched the sports on the tape and then continued to watch what I thought would be an R. Kelly concert,” he said.

“To my shock and surprise, R. Kelly appeared to be on the tape but not in concert. Instead, he was sexually abusing underage African American girls.”

He went on to describe what he saw on the tape. R. Kelly reportedly instructed the girls to perform sexual acts while he controlled the camera.

“He was telling them what to do and what to say, and it appeared that he was in control of the camera. In addition, he was engaging with these children in sexually abusive acts.”

The latest news follows a string of reports about R. Kelly’s ongoing legal woes. Last month, R. Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse following his alleged involvement with four victims, three of which are said to be underage girls. The victims were reportedly seen on two of the previous sex tapes turned over to Cook County prosecutors.

Now, the third tape has been revealed and underage girls are also rumored to be featured on that tape as well. If the tape is confirmed to be different from the previous tapes, R. Kelly will likely face additional charges for sex crimes. Right now, he is out of jail on bond for the second time in two weeks after an unnamed person posted his bail, a $161,000 payment as a result of back child support.