Donald Trump Supporter & ‘Massage’ Spa Owner Li Yang Is Linked To Chinese Government, ‘Mother Jones’ Reports

A new twist to the Florida sex trafficking scandal that ensnared New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft now leads straight to the Chinese government.

In late February, one of Donald Trump’s highest-profile supporters, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, was charged with soliciting prostitution in a Florida “massage” parlor, as The Inquisitr reported. But the Kraft charges were linked to a bigger scandal, as a law enforcement investigation uncovered what officials said was a sex trafficking ring that involved women taken from China and forced to work as prostitutes in the spa visited by Kraft and a network of related massage spas throughout Florida.

But the scandal did not stop there, and on Sunday, took perhaps its most bizarre turn yet, as the onetime owner of the Jupiter, Florida, spa at which Kraft is charged with receiving sex for money, was linked to high levels of the Chinese government, by a new investigative report in the magazine Mother Jones.

The links could be highly significant and carry consequences for Trump himself, because the business owner, Li “Cindy” Yang, suddenly became a major donor to Trump’s campaign in 2016 and 2017 after engaging in no meaningful United States political activity for at least a decade. She also ran a business that specialized in gaining access to Trump and other Trump-backing Republicans for Chinese business executives — executives who some experts suspect of connections to Chinese intelligence operations, as The Inquisitr reported on Saturday.

The Inquisitr report also noted that Yang served as an official in an advocacy group overseen by China’s ruling Communist Party, as seen in the below Twitter post.

Cindy Yang (杨莅) was a deputy director of the Florida Association for the Peaceful Unification of China in June 2016, a relatively new chapter of the Chinese Council for Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification of China. She's on the left (rep from PRC consulate also in pic) pic.twitter.com/OblPrjbv5D — Mark Stokes (@Stokes2049) March 9, 2019

Yang no longer owns the spa allegedly frequented by Kraft in Jupiter, Florida, but with her family, she continues to own several spas which, according to The Miami Herald, “have attracted the attention of at least two local police agencies over allegations of prostitution.”

Yang denies breaking any laws and has not been charged in the Florida sex trafficking investigation, The Herald reported.

The Mother Jones report on Sunday further exposed Yang’s role in the Chinese-government-linked Council for the Promotion of the Peaceful Reunification of China, as well as another group, the Chinese Association of Science and Technology. “Peaceful reunification” is the term used by the Chinese government to assert control over Taiwan, and the CCPRC has ” a close relationship with the [Communist Party’s] United Front Work Department, in some cases functioning almost as an extension of its Overseas Chinese Affairs Office,” according to the Mother Jones report.

The Science and Technology group, of which Yang is listed as a vice-president for South Florida, link “the Chinese government to the country’s science and technology community,” according to its own online site.

While Yang’s connections to Trump and an influence-peddling operation for Chinese businesses have already drawn scrutiny, “her involvement with groups connected to the Chinese government and the Communist Party prompt additional questions about her activities,” Mother Jones reporters Daniel Schulman, David Corn, and Dan Friedman wrote.