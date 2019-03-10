Constance Nunes Goes Braless, Flaunts Deep Decolletage As She Gets New Ink

Reality TV starlet Constance Nunes may know her way around a garage, but it appears that she also knows how to make an impression on Instagram as well. She frequently takes to the photo and video sharing platform to show off her fabulous figure, and her most recent share doesn’t deviate from this tried and true formula very much.

The Car Masters: Rust to Riches starlet provided two different photos to her fans most recently, both of them seeing her in a seated position as she receives a tattoo from artist Devon Francis. The snapshot is as much about her tattoo as it is about her iconic physique, however, as it is quite clear that Constance has opted to go braless, sporting an unbuttoned tank top. Her cleavage is emphasized by both her pose and her revealing choice of wardrobe, as well as by the harsh overhead lighting.

The brunette bombshell casts her eyes downward in a coquettish manner, suggestively parting her lips in a breathy look in both snapshots. There is very little variation between the two poses in terms of Constance’s expression, and she appears to be simultaneously fixated on the tattoo work and on maintaining a sultry demeanor.

Her signature chestnut tresses are styled in long, luxurious waves which cascade about her neck, shoulders, and chest. In terms of makeup, Constance is rocking a sculpted brow, extremely long lashes, and a plump nude lip. She accessorized her tattoo appointment look with a large pair of hoop earrings, a delicate necklace featuring a rectangular pendant, and some rings on her left hand.

Giving a shout out to the tattoo artist in the caption attending the photo, it looks like Constance Nunes was quite content to let her body do the talking for her. Despite having been posted for less than two hours, as of this writing, her sexy snapshot has already garnered nearly 10,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments.

“How do you look so hot getting a tatt?” one user wrote, capping off the message with a heart eyes emoji. A second Instagram fan quipped, “Bet that was hard for him to concentrate lol xx.”

Constance Nunes has been developing something of a high profile after having been featured on the Netflix reality show. According to HotCars, however, the model and actress has quite an extensive history working in Hollywood as a stunt worker. While her primary love will always be muscle cars, it also appears that she has a soft spot for bad boys. When asked how to get her attention, Nunes was as blunt as always.

“Pull up in a muscle car or on a dirt bike with questionable tattoos and a Metallica T-shirt on.”