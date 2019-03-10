A Day After Legal Expert Bashed Jared Kushner, Harvard Law Professor Calls Him ‘Smarmy, Slimy, Smiling’

Trump's senior adviser is much more dangerous than he appears, say legal experts.

A day after attorney and columnist Seth Abramson called Trump’s son-in-law and his senior adviser, Jared Kushner, the “greatest domestic danger to America,” a Harvard law professor has reiterated that view, saying that he is the “beating heart” of a “deeply evil” administration, according to Newsweek.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Abramson has been researching Kushner for a long time for his upcoming book, Proof of Conspiracy, and on Saturday, he shared a Twitter thread where he claimed that Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law is hellbent on a war with Iran for personal profit.

Now, Harvard Law School professor Laurence Tribe, who teaches constitutional law, says that he agrees with Abramson’s assessment. Sharing the attorney’s tweet, Tribe said that Kushner is remarkably corrupt and is single-handedly responsible for shaping American foreign policy to suit his business interests even if it would lead to long-term damage to the nation.

“I’m with @SethAbramson here. Smarmy, slimy, smiling Jared Kushner of 666 Fifth Avenue is the beating heart of this unprecedentedly corrupt and deeply evil administration. He’ll eventually be exposed as an insatiably greedy Benedict Arnold.”

Tribe was referring to the American revolutionary Benedict Arnold, who fought against the British, but within a few years of America gaining independence, switched sides and betrayed the young nation. Since then, his name has become synonymous with “traitor” in the popular American lexicon.

Why is Jared Kushner, who couldn’t get a clearance without nepotistic intervention, having secret meetings with the Saudi government and keeping U.S. officials in the dark about the substance of the meetings? Are conflicts of interest at play here?https://t.co/vZN44abwhK — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) March 7, 2019

Kushner’s role within the White House and his influence on Trump when it comes to deciding the administration’s foreign policy have become issues increasingly concerning observers. It was reported recently that Trump had to intervene and use his executive powers to grant both Jared Kushner, and daughter Ivanka, security clearances to work in the White House. Kushner’s permanent security clearance had been held for months with U.S. intelligence officials worried about his conflicts of interest. Senior intelligence officials reportedly disapproved granting him a permanent security clearance.

Abramson has claimed that Kushner’s real intention is to cause a war with Iran, warning that his repeated and secretive trips to Saudi Arabia are red flags that Americans can only ignore at their own peril. The substance of his meetings with senior Saudi officials and crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has not been revealed, even to senior Trump officials.

Meanwhile, Kushner continues to be the voice shaping American foreign policy under Trump, and after repeated missteps by U.S. governments in the Middle East over the last three decades, experts like Tribe believe Americans will need to be wary of Kushner’s eventual plans.