‘Shameless’ Star Emmy Rossum Says Goodbye To Fiona Gallagher On Instagram

Tonight is not only the season finale of 'Shameless,' but Emmy Rossum's final episode as Fiona Gallagher.

Today is a sad day for Shameless fans, as the Season 9 finale airs tonight on Showtime. To make things worse, fans will also be forced to say goodbye to Emmy Rossum, as this is her final episode playing the role of Fiona Gallagher.

Rossum has played the role of Fiona since the Showtime hit first aired back in January of 2011. To date, she has had the pleasure of serving as one of the main cast members in 110 episodes. Unfortunately, the actress decided at the beginning of Season 9 that it was time for Fiona’s chapter to come to a close.

A few hours ago, Rossum took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to Fiona Gallagher with her 3.5 million followers. The ode to Fiona featured a throwback snapshot from the very first episode of Shameless. The actress thanked loyal Shameless fans and her TV family for an incredible time being part of the Gallagher family.

While most fans are shedding tears over the loss of Emmy’s character, that didn’t stop them from showering the Instagram tribute with a lot of love. In just two hours, the photo accumulated over 200,000 likes and just shy of 4,000 comments.

Many – who have already watched the Season 9 finale via the Showtime streaming app – praised the actress on such a beautiful final episode.

Some begged the actress to promise she would come back and guest star in episodes from time to time as the series continues to move forward. A few declared this was the end of Shameless, as they just couldn’t enjoy the series without Fiona.

Many of those who haven’t already watched the Season 9 finale app begged the actress for a few spoilers on what to expect from tonight’s episode.

“Not gonna be any good without you,” one individual exclaimed.

“I will truly miss Fiona and your amazing acting in this series. It will never be the same. Good luck in all your future endeavors,” a second follower chimed in.

“It was a great season finale! You were fantastic on the show! We’re pretty sure you’ll be great on whatever you do next… Thanks for all the awesome shameless moments!” a third added.

Rossum and the show’s writing team were careful to make sure that Fiona Gallagher exits the series in a way that always leaves the door open for her to return if a plot line – and Emmy’s schedule – calls for it.

While the Season 9 finale is already available via the Showtime streaming app, those without a subscription can tune into Showtime tonight to say goodbye to Emmy Rossum.