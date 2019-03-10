Victoria’s Secret Model Grace Elizabeth Dons A Tiny Bikini In New Snap

American model Grace Elizabeth – who is best known for being associated with Victoria’s Secret – recently titillated her admirers with a bikini picture which left them drooling with excitement.

The 21-year-old model took her Instagram page and posted a new picture wherein she was featured wearing a barely-there, animal-print bikini which allowed her to show off her insane bikini body.

The dangerously short ensemble put the model’s taut stomach and well-toned thighs on full display as she struck a sultry pose for the camera. Grace wore her hair down, accessorized with a gold bracelet and opted for minimal makeup to pull off a very sexy look. In the caption of the picture, the model wrote that she can’t wait for summers so that she can wear her favorite bikinis – a statement that fans wholeheartedly agreed with because they can’t seem to wait for Grace to post plenty of bikini pics.

The racy pic became an instant hit among her 814,000 followers and as of the writing of this piece, the snap amassed more than 25,000 likes and 200 comments.

Appreciating the model’s beautiful figure and sense of style, one fan wrote that Grace is the sexiest model alive, while another one opined that she is underrated and should have been awarded the title of a Victoria’s Secret angel by now because she is gorgeous.

Another fan commented that he is in love with the hot model and would like to take her out on a date. Although the commentator expressed his love for the hottie, he totally ignored the fact that Grace is already in a relationship with someone.

In fact, the model recently posted two pictures wherein she was featured alongside her German beau, Nicolas Kraus. There is not a lot known about her boyfriend as the model likes to keep her relationship status notoriously private. This time, however, she posted the pics to wish her man — who turned 26 — a happy birthday. In the caption, Grace wrote in German that she is in love with the good looking “keeper of her heart” and would like to celebrate all his birthdays with him — up to the age of 92.

In an interview with Net-A-Porter magazine, the model revealed that she loves her German boyfriend but declined to give more information about him. She, however, said that maintaining a relationship and continuously travelling for modeling assignments is no easy feat as it requires a lot of communication.