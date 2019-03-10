Watch Real Valladolid Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch La Liga Round 27 Live Online

Real Madrid hope to bounce back from their shocking Champions League elimination with a La Liga win away at Real Valladolid.

As The Inquisitr noted, Real Madrid’s reign of 1,011 days as European champions effectively ended on Tuesday with a crushing 4-1 defeat at home to Dutch club Ajax, sending Real out of the UEFA Champions League competition, 5-3 on aggregate, at the Round of 16. How will the Spanish giants, who had won three of the last four Champions League trophies, respond? Another “Real” La Liga club will find out on Sunday when the Madrid side travels to Castile and León to take on 16th-place Real Valladolid in a match that will be live streamed from the Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Real Valladolid vs. Real Madrid Spanish La Liga Round 27 match on Saturday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time on Sunday, March 10, at 26,500-seat Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla in Valladolid, Castile and León, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 7:45 p.m. GMT, while in the United States, that start time will be 3:45 p.m. EDT and 12:45 p.m. PDT. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 1:15 a.m. India Standard Time on Monday morning, March 11.

The now-ousted European champions will field a significantly weakened side for the match in Valladolid. Not only will Welsh fullback Gareth Bale miss out with an ankle knock, per Football Espana, but Captain Sergio Ramos will also be absent due to suspension. Additionally, Isco, Dani Carvajal, Marcos Llorente, Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius Junior, and Mariano Diaz are all sidelined for a variety of reasons.

The humiliating loss to Ajax followed back-to-back El Clasico defeats to arch-rivals FC Barcelona — in a Copa del Rey match and a La Liga showdown — during which Real Madrid did not score a single goal. Los Blancos at least managed one in the back of the net against Ajax, despite allowing four, ending up with what Fansided called “one of the worst weeks in their history.”

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid will miss the action against Real Valladolid. Denis Doyle / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Real Valladolid vs. Real Madrid Spanish La Liga showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports live stream of the match will require cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For those who don’t have BeIn credentials, there is a way for La Liga fans to watch the Round 27 clash stream live for free without a separate BeIn Sports subscription. Fans should sign up for a free trial of either the Sling TV International Sports package or Fubo TV. Both Sling and the Fubo service require credit card information and a subscription fee, but each offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Blanquivioletas vs. Los Blancos match live stream for free.

Another way to see the game online in many countries around the world is through the La Liga Facebook Live page, which will stream the Sunday Round 27 Spanish Primera Division match.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the live Sunday La Liga match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Real Valladolid vs. Real Madrid will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Blanquivioletas-Los Blancos La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia, and in Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports streaming platform. In India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Saturday La Liga match.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Real Valladolid vs. Real Madrid, see LiveSoccer TV.