‘RHOC’ Fans Want Kelly Dodd Fired For Vicious Insults Against Vicki Gunvalson On Instagram

Dodd insulted Gunvalson's looks, family and career, causing viewers to say she's gone too far.

The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers are calling for the removal of cast member Kelly Dodd from the upcoming season following a series of insulting Instagram posts by Dodd that criticized the looks and career of fellow housewife Vicki Gunvalson, according to Lalate News. Dodd has posted several Instagram stories earlier in the week in which she appeared visibly drunk, and voiced a number of belittling remarks about Gunvalson. Now, fans of the show are pressuring Bravo to let Dodd go after the upcoming season, if not earlier.

Earlier this week, Dodd called Gunvalson a “pig” and then created an Instagram Story during which she laughed at and trashed Vicki. The video featured a possibly inebriated Dodd sitting next to Real Housewives makeup artist Gina Kirschenheiter, who was recently arrested for a DUI earlier this year.

Dodd appeared in another Instagram video later in the week, again slamming Gunvalson. This time, she was opposite former RHOC star Lauri Peterson, whose last appearance on the show was in 2013. Dodd proceeded to claim original cast member Peterson was the “OG of the OC,” not Gunvalson.

Dodd has recently targeted the housewife’s family, and her children Briana and Michael as well, asking, “Where is your kids’ father?” She also insulted the validity of her business and career choices.

“I don’t have to work as an insurance broker selling insurance for minimal margins (your words)…. I have made better choices in my life than you.”

Dodd has also directed her ire toward five-season housewife Heather Dubrow, belittling her appearance as well.

“Here’s the thing, she [Kelly Dodd] called me Skeletor and Joker Face. Are we face shaming and body shaming people still? I thought we were done with that,” Dubrow said.

“I choose to take Skeletor and Joker Face as the fact that I’m fit and happy, so there you go,” she added.

Viewers are calling for the immediate firing of Dodd from the franchise. Some fans are asking that Bravo sack Dodd before filming of Season 14 is even finished.

So far, there are only rumors that Dodd could be removed before the show returns, assuming calls for her dismissal grow louder or her behavior gets worse.

The feud between the two RHOC stars grew worse after the Season 13 reunion when Gunvalson accused Dodd of using drugs. Dodd said she would leave the series if Gunvalson was not punished for slandering her.

Gunvalson’s salary has allegedly been reduced for next season for her reunion comments about Dodd, who is expected to appear alongside her co-star on the show this season.

Kelly Dodd calling Vicki a pig again along with Gina #RHOC pic.twitter.com/e5Q4MNJiXP — Alekos (@Alekos_fou) February 17, 2019