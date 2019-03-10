Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘Feels At Home’ On Chris Pratt’s Farm, Per ‘E! News’

Katherine Schwarzenegger feels like she’s fitting in well on Chris Pratt’s farm. The three-time author and her fiance have been spending much of their time on one of Washington State’s San Juan islands — since their engagement in January — where Pratt raises pigs, sheep, and a single longhorn cow. E! News spoke with Schwarzenegger about life on the farm during her appearance at the premiere of the Superpower Dogs documentary film in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

“What’s it like adjusting to life on the farm?” a reporter asked the 29-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

“Well, we don’t live their full time, but it’s a fun adjustment. I have grown up with a bunch of different animals, so it feels very comfortable and at home and just a beautiful part of life,” Schwarzenegger replied.

The author is a known animal lover and activist. As an ambassador for the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty of Animals (ASPCA), Schwarzenegger encourages pet owners to adopt rescue animals in need of a home. She often explains that her own rescue dog, Maverick, changed her life when she chose to adopt him.

“He’s taught me so much about unconditional love and patience and of course, the important of animal rescue and dog adoption, which I didn’t really know much about before him,” she said of Maverick on Saturday. “He’s just taught me so much about life in general, and he been such a great joy in my life.”

Schwarzenegger’s life became so different in fact, that she wrote a children’s book about it. In 2017, the author published Maverick & Me, which tells her own adoption story. During a Today Show interview at the time, she explained that her hope for the book was to inspire youth to become involved in rescuing animals.

She also revealed her love for rescue animals began on a simple walk with her sister several years ago. The two women passed a shelter in need of foster owners for the holidays, and they ended up taking home a handful of puppies to watch over until they were adopted. It was through this fostering program that she met Maverick, a two-week-old puppy which was found under a freeway.

Meanwhile, Pratt’s farm in Washington has become a bit of a business venture, as the Guardians of the Galaxy actor works to produce fresh farm-to-table lamb meat along with fruits and vegetables. He assures that his animals are loved, happy, and cared for through every step of the process, and even shares plenty of snuggly Instagram photos to prove it, according to People.