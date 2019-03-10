Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Can’t Forgive Jordyn Woods, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardashian is having a hard time forgiving Jordyn Woods for kissing her former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian is telling those close to her that she simply can’t forgive Jordyn Woods after she appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, and dished details of her relationship with the Kardashian and Jenner family, as well as her kiss with Tristan Thompson.

Sources tell the outlet that Kardashian is upset about the way Woods handled the situation and the fact that she appeared on a talk show for the entire world to see really sent her over the edge, especially since Jordyn reportedly didn’t call Khloe to apologize to her.

“Khloe is still in pain from what Jordyn and Tristan did to her. She’s really handling the Tristan side very well. She realizes she’s so much better off without him and has basically considered herself a single mother for a while now,” an insider dished.

“However, she’s really having trouble with the whole Jordyn side of things. Khloe still cannot believe Jordyn is telling people she reached out to her. Khloe doesn’t understand why Jordyn went on Jada’s show. It’s not the fact that she hooked up with Tristan. Khloe wishes Jordyn just called her,” the source added.

The insider went on to reveal that Khloe Kardashian had been very suspicious of Tristan Thompson for a while. After all, it wasn’t the first time that the NBA player was busted cheating on her.

Fans will remember that Tristan was caught being unfaithful to Khloe last April after photos and video of him kissing another woman surfaced. Kardashian was nine months pregnant with the couple’s daughter True at the time but stayed together for the sake of their family.

Meanwhile, Khloe is said to be more upset with Jordyn than she is with Tristan. Thompson’s cheating did not come as a surprise to Kardashian, who had been through it all before, but the betrayal about how Woods handled the situation reportedly has the reality star baffled.

Khloe allegedly wants to see Jordyn takes some responsibility for her part in the messy situation, although she knows that Tristan was the one who instigated the kiss.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s dramatic personal life and her break up with Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on the E! network later this month.